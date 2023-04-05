Spanish opera star Pedro Lavirgen dies at the age of 92
Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies at the age of 92. The opera world mourns his death. There will be tribute to the late tenor in the coming days.
- Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies at the age of 92.
- The opera world mourns his death.
- There will be tribute to the late tenor in the coming days.
Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies. A singer has become one more star that adorns the sky after passing away at 92 years of age. Pedro Lavirgen, a Cordovan tenor, was considered one of the great stars of Spanish opera. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
According to local media, Pedro Lavirgen died on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 92. It was announced by the Instituto Nacional de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música (INAEM). He leaves a great legacy.
Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies
The Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, where Lavirgen spent a large part of his career, also confirmed the sad news on social media. They tweeted a statement announcing the death of the Cordovan tenor.
“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of the greatest Spanish singers: the tenor Pedro Lavirgen. He made his debut at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in 1962 with Doña Francisquita and in this house, which he will never forget, he reaped innumerable triumphs. DEP.”
Mourning the beloved Spanish singer
According to Insitudiario, Lavirgen received numerous awards throughout his opera career. Born in Bujalance, in 1930, the tenor fought to achieve his greatest dream, which was to become a successful performer of Spanish music.
The Teatro Real also mourned the death of the beloved Hispanic singer in a statement: “Lavirgen could not interpret the great characters who exalted him at the Teatro Real. But in 2018, we dedicated the performances of Aida to him (with musical direction by Nicola Luisotti and staging by Hugo de Ana), honoring one of the greatest interpreters of Radamés in our country.”
In the coming days there will be a tribute for Pedro Lavirgen
Lavirgen was part of the choir of the Teatro de la Zarzuela since 1962, after a brief stint in the Coro de Cámara de Radio Nacional de España while he began his studies in Madrid both at the Conservatory and at the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático, according to Insitudiario.
On April 12, at 7:30 p.m., the Teatro Real will dedicate a lyrical performance to Pedro Lavirgen in Córdoba. “The height of his brilliant career took place during the period in which the Coliseum of the Plaza de Oriente was a concert hall and the operas were performed in the neighboring Teatro de la Zarzuela,”