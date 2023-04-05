Spanish opera star Pedro Lavirgen dies at the age of 92

Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies at the age of 92.

The opera world mourns his death.

There will be tribute to the late tenor in the coming days.

Tenor Pedro Lavirgen dies. A singer has become one more star that adorns the sky after passing away at 92 years of age. Pedro Lavirgen, a Cordovan tenor, was considered one of the great stars of Spanish opera. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to local media, Pedro Lavirgen died on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 92. It was announced by the Instituto Nacional de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música (INAEM). He leaves a great legacy.

The Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, where Lavirgen spent a large part of his career, also confirmed the sad news on social media. They tweeted a statement announcing the death of the Cordovan tenor.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of the greatest Spanish singers: the tenor Pedro Lavirgen. He made his debut at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in 1962 with Doña Francisquita and in this house, which he will never forget, he reaped innumerable triumphs. DEP.”