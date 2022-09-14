Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies.

His best works are celebrated.

Marías is remembered fondly.

These last few days have brought global mourning, as important people have passed away and there is no doubt that the month of September started strong. This week the death of acclaimed novelist Javier Marías was also announced.

Several media outlets reported the death of this icon of the last half century. His death was confirmed through his publisher on Sunday. Many are remembering his best works.

Novelist Javier Marías: One of the world’s most prestigious writers

Javier Marías, the most prestigious Spanish novelist of the last half century, has died, his publisher reported on Sunday. He was 70 years old. The Spanish news agency EFE reported that Marías died in a hospital after being unable to recover from a lung infection.

Marías was the author of 15 novels, translations and collections of weekly columns. His best known works include Corazón tan blanco, Todas las almas, and Mañana en la batalla piensa en mí. Many of his works have been translated into English and other languages.