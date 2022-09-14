Acclaimed Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies (PHOTOS)
Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies. His best works are celebrated. Marías is remembered fondly by fans and colleagues.
- Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies.
- His best works are celebrated.
- Marías is remembered fondly.
These last few days have brought global mourning, as important people have passed away and there is no doubt that the month of September started strong. This week the death of acclaimed novelist Javier Marías was also announced.
Several media outlets reported the death of this icon of the last half century. His death was confirmed through his publisher on Sunday. Many are remembering his best works.
Novelist Javier Marías: One of the world’s most prestigious writers
Javier Marías, the most prestigious Spanish novelist of the last half century, has died, his publisher reported on Sunday. He was 70 years old. The Spanish news agency EFE reported that Marías died in a hospital after being unable to recover from a lung infection.
Marías was the author of 15 novels, translations and collections of weekly columns. His best known works include Corazón tan blanco, Todas las almas, and Mañana en la batalla piensa en mí. Many of his works have been translated into English and other languages.
An award-winning talent
According to AP, Javier Marias was considered for years to be the main Spanish candidate to win the Nobel Prize for Literature after Camilo José Cela received the award in 1989.
“Sad day for Spanish letters,” tweeted Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “Javier Marías, one of the great writers of our time, leaves us. His immense and talented work will always be a fundamental part of our literature. My love to his family and friends in these hard times.” Filed Under: Novelist Javier Marías dies
He is remembered for his iconic words
People have been saying goodbye to the acclaimed artist on social media. This was one of the phrases written by the artist and one of the most remembered: “I think that literature… is not really supposed to ‘answer’ things, not even to make them clearer, but rather to explore, often blindly, the huge areas of darkness and show them better.”
Marias was chosen to be a member of the Royal Spanish Academy, the highest literary and linguistic authority in the country, in 2006. Winner of several international fiction awards, he was a professor of Spanish literature and translation at Oxford and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in the 1980s. Archived as : Novelist Javier Marías dies