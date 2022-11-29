Spain vs. Germany: Exciting draw between two of the best teams in the world
It was a power duel. Spain and Germany in a fast-paced match. Next Thursday the Spanish National Team will face Japan and Germany will face Costa Rica.
Spain vs. Germany: When it seemed like the Red Fury was headed for victory by a slight margin thanks to the score by striker Álvaro Morata at minute 62, German Niclas Fullkrug, who had taken Thomas Muller’s place shortly before, scored the tie goal at minute 83 in an exciting confrontation that took place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
With this score, both teams have a ticket to the next round in their hands. While the Spanish National team will play against Japan, the Germans will do the same with their counterpart from Costa Rica. Hours before, they beat the Japanese team 1-0. Anything can happen next Thursday and if they don’t advance, the Teutons would add one more failure to their list after the one they suffered in Russia in 2018.
Spain vs. Germany: Dani Olmo gives the first notice
The Spanish National Team, which was crowned in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, did not wait long to worry Manuel Neuer, who made a great save at minute 6 after Dani Olmo’s shot from outside the area. In minute 10, Serge Gnabry wanted to put the German team ahead, but they caught him offside. After a breather, Jordi Alba sent his shot to the side of the rival goal at minute 21.
After half an hour of play, it seemed that the forces had balanced in this match, one of the most anticipated since the game calendar for this world cup that has been full of surprises was announced. A couple of minutes later, Ferrán Torres missed a clear scoring opportunity, although to his good luck, he was out of place. At minute 40, the VAR disallowed a goal for the German team for being offside, according to AS.
Spain vs. Germany: Neither team gives up
After ten minutes, an error by goalkeeper Unai Simón was about to cost him a goal against a shot by Joshua Kimmich. The goalkeeper himself made a spectacular save. Dani Olmo’s shot went in the direction of the German goalkeeper, who had no problem. About to reach 60 minutes of play, the Germans had three players booked and the Spaniards just one.
And when no one saw it coming, Álvaro Morata finished off a perfect serve from FC Barcelona's left-back Jordi Alba with his right foot after 62 minutes of play. The night was coming for the German team. Three minutes later, Marco Asensio blew the shot away from him after a counterattack. It was the perfect opportunity to settle the game, but with more grit and heart than good football, the Germans were selling their defeat, but Niclas Fullkrug had a surprise prepared.
Alignments
The eleven chosen by Luis Enrique, technical director of the Red Fury, for this match were Unai Simón as goalkeeper; Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba in defense; in midfield, Pedri, Gavi and Sergio Busquets and in attack, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Marco Asensio, according to information from Fox Sports.
The German team, which has won the World Cup four times (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014), took to the pitch with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer; defenders David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle and Thilo Kehrer; midfielders Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan and Jamal Musiala; Forwards: Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.
Hansi Flick, the German coach, said he was optimistic before this match
“We are optimistic,” said the German coach, Hansi Flick, on Saturday. “We have to be brave and believe in our quality. We want to be faithful to our style of play because we have quality.” Spain, for its part, would try to secure its ticket to the round of 16 and bolster its status as title contender after its impressive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in midweek, according to The Associated Press.
"It's a great test for us," said Luis Enrique: "In an event as important as this, against one of the favorite teams to win the World Cup, in a difficult situation for them, we want to show that we are not going to play differently, that we are going to try to dominate the whole game. If we do, great. If not, we congratulate the rival." With information from AS, Fox Sports and Associated Press.