It was a power duel.

Spain and Germany in a fast-paced match.

Next Thursday the Spanish National team will face Japan and Germany will face Costa Rica.

Spain vs. Germany: When it seemed like the Red Fury was headed for victory by a slight margin thanks to the score by striker Álvaro Morata at minute 62, German Niclas Fullkrug, who had taken Thomas Muller’s place shortly before, scored the tie goal at minute 83 in an exciting confrontation that took place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

With this score, both teams have a ticket to the next round in their hands. While the Spanish National team will play against Japan, the Germans will do the same with their counterpart from Costa Rica. Hours before, they beat the Japanese team 1-0. Anything can happen next Thursday and if they don’t advance, the Teutons would add one more failure to their list after the one they suffered in Russia in 2018.

Spain vs. Germany: Dani Olmo gives the first notice

The Spanish National Team, which was crowned in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, did not wait long to worry Manuel Neuer, who made a great save at minute 6 after Dani Olmo’s shot from outside the area. In minute 10, Serge Gnabry wanted to put the German team ahead, but they caught him offside. After a breather, Jordi Alba sent his shot to the side of the rival goal at minute 21.

After half an hour of play, it seemed that the forces had balanced in this match, one of the most anticipated since the game calendar for this world cup that has been full of surprises was announced. A couple of minutes later, Ferrán Torres missed a clear scoring opportunity, although to his good luck, he was out of place. At minute 40, the VAR disallowed a goal for the German team for being offside, according to AS.