The Southwest United States is on alert for an intense heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 Fahrenheit or higher.

Which states will be most affected?

Scorching temperatures are expected to affect areas of the United States stretching from California to New York, with forecasts calling for records above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in several locations.

Even residents of the Southwest, accustomed to hot summers are being hit by an unprecedented heat wave. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California all faced temps of 100 degrees or higher this week.

Adding insult to injury, the region has been left without monsoon activity to offset the scorching temperatures. In Arizona, the monsoon season officially begins on June 15 and can bring severe storms. The heat has made parts of Phoenix feel like a ghost town, according to The Associated Press.

Concerts at sunset were canceled and the covered patios at restaurants equipped with refrigerant vaporizers were empty. In recent years, Phoenix has taken several steps to limit the risks of heat-related illness. When the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat advisory, three of the city’s most popular hiking trails close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.