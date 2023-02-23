Sources say Clara Chía’s parents can’t stand Piqué

Are Clara Chía and Piqué having problems?

They were recently caught arguing.

Sources say her parents can’t stand the footballer.

Rumors are constantly swirling about Piqué and Clara Chía. When it was announced that the former Barcelona player and Shakira were separating, Clara Chía was accused of being the other woman. Now it seems that karma is coming to both of them.

Well, it seems that Clara’s parents don’t like Piqué. He has done many things that rub people the wrong way — from laughing at the song where Shakira insults him to showing that he was bothered by her fame.

Piqué and Clara Chía are caught fighting!

Piqué and Clara Chía were enjoying a soccer match in what appeared to be some kind of box when they were caught arguing. It appeared as though Shakira’s ex was just pretending to watch the game.

Writing and playing with her mobile phone the whole time, Clara Chía seemed uninterested in what was happening on the pitch. What most caught our attention was that, far from being affectionate, the couple was quite distant and even seemed angry.