Sound of Freedom investor Fabian Marta is arrested.

He is accused of child kidnapping.

Sound of Freedom is an anti-trafficking film.

The controversial right wing film Sound of Freedom is embroiled in a scandal.

One of the investors has been arrested in Missouri.

Fabian Marta has been accused of child kidnapping.

The arrest is especially disturbing as the film is about human trafficking and child abuse.

SOUND OF FREEDOM: A LOOK AT THE SCANDAL

Eduardo Verástegui’s latest film, Sound of Freedom, is mired in controversy after one of its investors was arrested.

Fabian Marta was arrested for felony child kidnapping in St. Louis on July 21.

Sound of Freedom was financed through crowdsourcing.

Over 7,000 people contributed to the financing of the movie.