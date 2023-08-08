Eduardo Verástegui’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ investor arrested for child kidnapping
Discover the controversy behind 'Sonido de Libertad', the film by Eduardo Verástegui, after the arrest of Fabián Marta for child kidnapping.
The controversial right wing film Sound of Freedom is embroiled in a scandal.
One of the investors has been arrested in Missouri.
Fabian Marta has been accused of child kidnapping.
The arrest is especially disturbing as the film is about human trafficking and child abuse.
SOUND OF FREEDOM: A LOOK AT THE SCANDAL
Eduardo Verástegui’s latest film, Sound of Freedom, is mired in controversy after one of its investors was arrested.
Fabian Marta was arrested for felony child kidnapping in St. Louis on July 21.
Sound of Freedom was financed through crowdsourcing.
Over 7,000 people contributed to the financing of the movie.
FABIAN MARTA ARRESTED
According to El Universal, Fabian Marta was arrested for felony child kidnapping.
Police in St. Louis confirmed his arrest on July 21.
Marta was reportedly apprehended last month and held on $15,000 bail.
He is waiting his next hearing some time this month.
THE SUCCESS OF SOUND OF FREEDOM
The case has people talking due to the theme of the film.
Eduardo Verástegui’s film addresses issues such as child exploitation and trafficking.
Because of this, Fabian Marta’s arrest is especially disturbing.
Verástegui appeared in the film and is also a producer on the project.
EDUARDO VERÁSTEGUI’S CONTROVERSIAL FILM
Sound of Freedom follows the story of a federal agent who will not rest until he finds a kidnapped girl.
According to El Universal, the story is inspired by the life of a former Homeland Security agent.
Tim Ballard specialized in cyber crimes targeting children.
He also worked to combat cases of exploitation and trafficking against minors.
THE FILM’S SUCCESS
After being released last month in the US, Sound of Freedom has raked in $150 million at the box office.
This is 10 times the budget for making the film, according to El Universal .
Verástegui has not made any statement related to the arrest of the person who helped finance the film.
However, Eduardo Verástegui’s Instagram profile reads: «God’s children are not for sale.»
