Some counties declared disaster ahead of Title 42 ending

Title 42 has ended.

Hundreds of migrants showed up at the border.

Some Texas counties declare disaster ahead of Title 42 ending.

On the night of May 11, the United States prepared for the imminent arrival of thousands of migrants across the US-Mexico border due to the end of Title 42, a COVID-19 health measure that restricted border crossings.

However, moments before Title 42 was terminated, some Texas counties have declared a disaster due to possible overcrowding, according to CNN. Hundreds of people were waiting to cross the border.

Some counties declare disaster as Title 42 ends

Since Wednesday, May 10, the United States border has been militarized for the imminent end of Title 42. Thousands of soldiers were positioned on the border with Mexico, waiting for the arrival of migrants.

Migrants have been waiting on the Mexican for the end of Title 42 hoping to be able to cross into the United States. On Thursday, May 11, some counties declared an emergency.