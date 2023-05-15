Some counties declared disaster ahead of Title 42 ending
On the night of May 11, the United States prepared for the imminent arrival of thousands of migrants across the US-Mexico border due to the end of Title 42, a COVID-19 health measure that restricted border crossings.
However, moments before Title 42 was terminated, some Texas counties have declared a disaster due to possible overcrowding, according to CNN. Hundreds of people were waiting to cross the border.
Since Wednesday, May 10, the United States border has been militarized for the imminent end of Title 42. Thousands of soldiers were positioned on the border with Mexico, waiting for the arrival of migrants.
Migrants have been waiting on the Mexican for the end of Title 42 hoping to be able to cross into the United States. On Thursday, May 11, some counties declared an emergency.
While the border was being guarded by thousands of the United States military awaiting the arrival of the hundreds of migrants seeking to cross, some of the Texas counties declared an emergency moments before Title 42 officially ended.
Cameron and Hidalgo Counties in Texas issued disaster declarations before Title 42 was terminated on the night of May 11 at 11:59 p.m. due to possible crowding, according to CNN.
What did the expired policy allow?
Implemented by Trump in 2022, Title 42 allowed US authorities to expel undocumented immigrants quickly, with some exceptions, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According CNN the United States Customs and Border Protection reported that since the measure was implements more than2.8 million immigrants have been turned back.
“The border is not open”
Once Title 42 ends, Title 8 will be implemented which could have more serious legal repercussions. However, the process tends to take longer as opposed to immediate Title 42 eviction.
The US Secretary of Homeland Security warned immigrants that the end of Title 42 does not mean that there is an open path to enter illegally. “Don’t believe the smugglers’ lies. The border is not open,” he explained.