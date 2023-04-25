Rare phenomenon was seen in the skies over the US this weekend
A solar flare generated an Aurora Borealis over parts of the US. The rare phenomenon appeared on Sunday night. Find out who was able to see it.
- A solar flare generated an Aurora Borealis over parts of the US.
- The rare phenomenon appeared on Sunday night.
- Find out who was able to see it.
According to Accuweather, a solar flare generated a rare Aurora Borealis that could be seen from 30 US states on Sunday night.
The breathtaking phenomenon appeared in the sky over Canada and part of the United States this weekend.
Solar flare generates Aurora Borealis over the US
According to Accuweather, the Northern Lights were visible in the US on Sunday, April 23. It’s a rare to see this gorgeous display here.
A solar flare generated a dazzling Aurora Borealis that was visible in the sky on Sunday night. Canada and the extreme north of the United States were able to witness it.
Strange phenomenon could be seen in the US sky on Sunday night
According to Accuweather, the incredible lights in the sky could be seen in the northern states. However, the farthest south the Northern Lights could be seen would be in places like Pennsylvania, Kansas, Colorado, and Oregon.
After a solar flare erupted on Friday afternoon, it created the opportunity for an Aurora Borealis to appear. This flare sent a massive cloud loaded with particles that rushed to Earth.
What caused the incredible event?
According to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) these particles would make contact with Earth from Sunday night until Monday morning. Once the particles interact with the upper part of our planet’s atmosphere, they generate the lights we know as the Aurora Borealis.
Likewise, stargazers could see some shooting stars on Sunday night. This is after the peak of the Lyrids meteor shower that took place earlier this weekend.