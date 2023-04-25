Rare phenomenon was seen in the skies over the US this weekend

A solar flare generated an Aurora Borealis over parts of the US.

The rare phenomenon appeared on Sunday night.

Find out who was able to see it.

According to Accuweather, a solar flare generated a rare Aurora Borealis that could be seen from 30 US states on Sunday night.

The breathtaking phenomenon appeared in the sky over Canada and part of the United States this weekend.

Solar flare generates Aurora Borealis over the US

According to Accuweather, the Northern Lights were visible in the US on Sunday, April 23. It’s a rare to see this gorgeous display here.

A solar flare generated a dazzling Aurora Borealis that was visible in the sky on Sunday night. Canada and the extreme north of the United States were able to witness it.