Direct payments for over $1,000 will arrive before Thanksgiving

Direct payments for over $1,000 are on the way.

The money may arrive before Thanksgiving.

Are you waiting for your Social Security payment?

Officials have good news. A few days before Thanksgiving Day, many people will be getting money. Direct payments of more than $1,000 will arrive before Thanksgiving. Who will be the lucky recipients?

According to The Sun, millions of Americans only have three days left until direct payments of $1,657 arrive in their bank accounts just in time for Thanksgiving. Social Security payments are scheduled for three Wednesdays a month, but the exact date you’ll receive your payment varies based on your birthday.

Americans born between the 1st and 10th of the month can expect a payment on the second Wednesday of each month. Seniors with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month should have received their payment on November 16. Those born from 21 to 31 will see their money deposited on the fourth Wednesday of the month and we’re just three days away from November 23.

After Wednesday, there will only be three more Social Security payment dates on the 2022 calendar, all in the month of December. During the year, Social Security recipients earned an average increase of $92 in their payments, meaning that overall payments increased from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.