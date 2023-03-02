Former Spanish soccer player Pelayo Novo was killed by a train.

He was paralyzed in a fall in 2018.

His former teammates offer their condolences. Ex-soccer player Pelayo Novo dies. On Tuesday, March 1, 2023, the tragic news of the death of former Spanish soccer player Pelayo Novo was reported. The sports world is in mourning after the terrible accident. Pelayo Novo belonged to Spanish teams such as Albacete, Elche and Real Oviedo, however, his career ended when he was paralyzed in a terrible fall. Novo was killed instantly when a train hit him. Pelayo Novo killed by a train The Real Oviedo soccer team tweeted about the accident that killed their former teammate Pelayo Novo: “With a broken heart. We deeply regret the death of Pelayo Novo, captain of our Foundation. Family, friends: we are with you. Rest in peace Pelayo,” it reads. According to infobae, Pelayo died after being hit by a train on the Renfe line between Oviedo and Siero in the La Corredoria neighborhood. The authorities received a call at 7:55 p.m., reporting an outage.

Novo had already suffered a terrible accident in 2018 Investigations into the tragic death of the 32-year-old former player continue and more information will be released in the coming days. It should be noted that in 2018, Pelayo Novo suffered an accident when he played for Albacete in the second division. The soccer player fell from the third floor of the hotel where his team was staying. According to infobae, this accident occurred when he lost his balance and fell over a railing while talking on the phone.

He was paralyzed in the fall The former Real Oviedo player suffered serious injuries in the fall. He was paralyzed from the waist down and had to retire from football. Infobae announced that two months after his accident he began playing wheelchair tennis, because his desire to compete as an athlete never left him.

Pelayo Novo married just a few months ago Nova had found love just a few months ago, in June 2022 he married Iciar López Laine. In the last few hours, hundreds of internet users and teammates have been shocked by the terrible news and have been offering their condolences. “We are devastated by the death of Pelayo Novo today. Former Real Oviedo player and member of the Real Oviedo Foundation, he was an inspiring person for all of us. Thanks Pelayo. ROTURA.” “With deep regret we received the news of the death of our former player Pelayo Novo. From Albacete Balompié we send our condolences to his family and friends, who have all our love and are, with him, in our thoughts,” tweeted AlbaceteBP.