Iconic soccer player Gianluca Vialli dies (PHOTOS)

The soccer world is in mourning! Gianluca Valli, the former Italian striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus to Serie A and European crowns before becoming Chelsea’s player-manager, has died. He was 58 years old and had a difficult past with cancer.
The Italian Soccer Federation confirmed his death on Friday, according to The Associated Press. In 2018 Vialli announced that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, but in December 2021 he said the disease had returned.
He had to leave his ‘great passion’
Faced with his worsening condition, Vialli said in mid-December that he was temporarily leaving his role as delegate of the Italian team. He had been named when Roberto Mancini, his longtime friend and former teammate, took over the reins at the Azzurra, the AP reported.
Vialli and Mancini were known as the "goal twins" when they played together at Sampdoria and led the Genoa club to its only Serie A title in 1991 and its only European title in 1990 with the Cup Winners' Cup, as well as four Cups of Italy.
“We have a relationship that goes beyond friendship”
The duo guided the team to the 1992 European Cup final, which they lost to Barcelona at Wembley Stadium. As a team delegate, Vialli joined Mancini to help Italy win the Euros after beating England in a penalty shootout in the Wembley final last year.
"We have a relationship that goes beyond friendship," said the coach during that tournament, according to The Associated Press. "To me, he is a real brother." The death is confirmed shortly after another unexpected death in the world of football.
Vialli dies weeks after another legend died of leukemia
Vialli’s death comes just three weeks after the untimely demise of another Serie A legend, Sinisa Mihajlovic, after a long battle with leukaemia. Mihajlovic also coincided with Mancini in Sampdoria when Vialli signed for Juventus, according to AP.
Vialli won another Italian league Scudetto and lifted the Champions League and UEFA Cup with the Bianconeri. He played 59 games with the Italian team and scored 16 goals between 1985 and 1992. He ended his sports career combining his position on the pitch with that of manager at Chelsea.
They say he did after resting
At the helm of Chelsea, Vialli won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup, according to The Associated Press. After retirement, he continued to live in London and, among other things, was a commentator.
Sinisa Mihajlovic had six children. ESPN Deportes reported that Sinisa Mihajlovic died in a hospital in Rome on Friday at the age of 53.