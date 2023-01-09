Iconic soccer player Gianluca Vialli dies (PHOTOS)

Iconic soccer player Gianluca Vialli dies at age 58.

He had overcome cancer, but it returned.

He played for the Italian national team.

The soccer world is in mourning! Gianluca Valli, the former Italian striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus to Serie A and European crowns before becoming Chelsea’s player-manager, has died. He was 58 years old and had a difficult past with cancer.

The Italian Soccer Federation confirmed his death on Friday, according to The Associated Press. In 2018 Vialli announced that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, but in December 2021 he said the disease had returned.

He had to leave his ‘great passion’

Faced with his worsening condition, Vialli said in mid-December that he was temporarily leaving his role as delegate of the Italian team. He had been named when Roberto Mancini, his longtime friend and former teammate, took over the reins at the Azzurra, the AP reported.

Vialli and Mancini were known as the "goal twins" when they played together at Sampdoria and led the Genoa club to its only Serie A title in 1991 and its only European title in 1990 with the Cup Winners' Cup, as well as four Cups of Italy.