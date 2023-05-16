Spanish soccer player Enrique Rodríguez dies.

He played for the Ponferradina Sports Society.

He also served as a coach.

Enrique Rodríguez dies. The world of soccer was plunged into mourning on Saturday, May 13 when the Ponferradina Sports Society, a sports club where Enrique Rodríguez worked for more than a decade, reported the soccer players death at 67 years old.

Ponferradina Sports Society paid tribute to the legendary footballer on social media.

Legendary Ponferradina soccer player Enrique Rodríguez dies

Ponferradina Sports Society announced Enrique Rodríguez’s death on Twitter. He was one of their star players for more than a decade.

“It is with regret that we say goodbye to a legend of La Deportiva today. Enrique Rodríguez, legendary player with more than 300 appearances as a Blue and White between the 1950s and 1970s, and coach with 238 appearances in charge of the team, has passed away. We share the pain of his family and friends. RIP,” the club said in the statement.