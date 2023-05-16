Legendary Ponferradina soccer player Enrique Rodríguez dies
Enrique Rodríguez dies. The world of soccer was plunged into mourning on Saturday, May 13 when the Ponferradina Sports Society, a sports club where Enrique Rodríguez worked for more than a decade, reported the soccer players death at 67 years old.
Ponferradina Sports Society paid tribute to the legendary footballer on social media.
Ponferradina Sports Society announced Enrique Rodríguez’s death on Twitter. He was one of their star players for more than a decade.
“It is with regret that we say goodbye to a legend of La Deportiva today. Enrique Rodríguez, legendary player with more than 300 appearances as a Blue and White between the 1950s and 1970s, and coach with 238 appearances in charge of the team, has passed away. We share the pain of his family and friends. RIP,” the club said in the statement.
Fans say goodbye to the Ponferradina footballer on social media
Fans of the sports club commented on their post. Shocked Internet users offered condolences and remembered the soccer player as one of the best players in the team’s history.
“One of the greatest players in the history of Deportiva. Rest in peace Enrique.” “Another great one that is leaving us. Hugs to his family. DEP,” some commented.
Enrique’s career as a Ponferradina player
Enrique Rodríguez made soccer history with the second division of Spain, a league in which the Ponferradina Sports Society currently participates. However, before arriving there, he was in the Third Division.
The footballer started with the Santa Marta youth team and went to the San Pedro team, a squad with which he achieved two promotions to the Third Division. He joined Salamanca, a team with which he was proclaimed Champion of Spain after having eliminated Real Madrid in the semifinals. He signed with Ponferradina in 1957, where he played for 15 years.
He was also a winning coach
Enrique Rodríguez retired from playing in 1972, however, in the 1974/75 season, he was signed by Atlético Bembibre to serve as the team’s coach. His long stay at the Club also made him a legend within the association reports Diario de Bembibre.
In 2003, the Atlético Bembibre Veterans Association awarded him a gold badge for his dedication to the team. The footballer died in Ponferrada at the age of 67, his funeral will be on Sunday.