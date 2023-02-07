22-year-old soccer player dies in the middle of a match in Spain
A 22-year-old Nigerian player died in the middle of a soccer match. Ado Bada Hadi was a player for the Spanish team Madridejos.
Spain was shaken during a group one match of the First Autonomous Region of Castilian football. A 22-year-old Nigerian footballer named Ado Bada Hadi sudenly collapsed on the field and died in the middle of the game.
The match was being played between Club Deportivo Madridejos de Toledo against Sporting Cabanillas from the Guadalajara region in Spain. Emergency personnel reportedly tried to revive the player for more than 30 minutes, however medical assistance could not save his life.
According to Tomelloso Hoy, the soccer match was being played in Spain between Madridejos de Toledo and Sporting Cabanillas de Guadalajara seemed completely normal until tragedy struck.
It was in the 39th minute when 22-year-old Nigerian player Ado Bada Hadi was walking on the field. He suddenly fell to the ground and what had been a game turned into a nightmare.
The course of the game changed completely when personnel from both teams came to see what had happened to the player.
A medical professional who was in the stands also came down to determine his condition and emergency medical assistance did not take long to arrive. The man was not breathing. They tried to save his life for more than 30 minutes, however, the player didn’t respond.
Hours later the player’s death was announced
The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation released a statement saying that the defibrillator that is available to the health service at the football field facilities had been used in addition to the corresponding medical assistance.
However, shortly before 7 pm on Sunday, 22-year-old Ado Bada Hadi died according to colleagues and members of Club Deportivo Madridejos. A normal afternoon became one of the most tragic afternoons for the Madrid team.
The match was suspended and the team members were overwhelmed
The president of the local team, Faustino Sánchez, stated that he’s completely shattered like all his teammates, as Ado Bada Hadi was a promising player who had a lot of potential. The Nigerian was playing in the sixth category of Spanish football.
The match was suspended and it is not known if it will be rescheduled or whether they’ll pay tribute to the deceased player. Fans of the team and members of the soccer society have expressed their affection and condolences to the player’s family.