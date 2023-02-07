22-year-old soccer player dies in the middle of a match in Spain

A 22-year-old Nigerian player died in the middle of a soccer match.

Ado Bada Hadi was a player for the Spanish team Madridejos.

He collapsed and they tried to revive him for more than 30 minutes.

Spain was shaken during a group one match of the First Autonomous Region of Castilian football. A 22-year-old Nigerian footballer named Ado Bada Hadi sudenly collapsed on the field and died in the middle of the game.

The match was being played between Club Deportivo Madridejos de Toledo against Sporting Cabanillas from the Guadalajara region in Spain. Emergency personnel reportedly tried to revive the player for more than 30 minutes, however medical assistance could not save his life.

Nigerian footballer dies during soccer match in Spain

According to Tomelloso Hoy, the soccer match was being played in Spain between Madridejos de Toledo and Sporting Cabanillas de Guadalajara seemed completely normal until tragedy struck.

It was in the 39th minute when 22-year-old Nigerian player Ado Bada Hadi was walking on the field. He suddenly fell to the ground and what had been a game turned into a nightmare.