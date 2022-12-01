Andrés Balanta dies during a training session.

Hispanic football clubs are mourning his tragic death.

The 22-year-old was training in Argentina.

In the midst of the madness over the World Cup in Qatar, where Hispanic teams are full of surprises, on Tuesday sad news broke through the celebrations. A 22-year-old soccer player named Andrés Balanta died suddenly after collapsing on the field during a training session.

Argentina and Colombia are both affected since Andrés Balanta was originally from Colombian and played for Atlético Tucumán in the First Division in Argentina. They are receiving support and condolences after the tragic death.

Unexpected death on the Atlético Tucumán soccer team

According various media including Tv Azteca, El Tiempo and Marca, on the afternoon of November 29, during training with Atlético Tucumán, Andrés Balanta collapsed in the middle of the soccer field and his teammates and coaches could not revive him.

Around 4:45 the sad news of the 22-year-old midfielder’s was shared on the soccer team’s social networks to the shock of the fans who could not believe what they were reading: “Atlético Tucumán regrets to confirm the death of Colombian soccer player Andrés Balanta. We embrace and accompany his family and friends with deep respect at this time,” they posted.