Soccer player Andrés Balanta dies at 22 after collapsing during a training session (PHOTOS)
Andrés Balanta dies during a training session. Hispanic football clubs are mourning his tragic death. The 22-year-old was training in Argentina.
In the midst of the madness over the World Cup in Qatar, where Hispanic teams are full of surprises, on Tuesday sad news broke through the celebrations. A 22-year-old soccer player named Andrés Balanta died suddenly after collapsing on the field during a training session.
Argentina and Colombia are both affected since Andrés Balanta was originally from Colombian and played for Atlético Tucumán in the First Division in Argentina. They are receiving support and condolences after the tragic death.
Unexpected death on the Atlético Tucumán soccer team
According various media including Tv Azteca, El Tiempo and Marca, on the afternoon of November 29, during training with Atlético Tucumán, Andrés Balanta collapsed in the middle of the soccer field and his teammates and coaches could not revive him.
Around 4:45 the sad news of the 22-year-old midfielder’s was shared on the soccer team’s social networks to the shock of the fans who could not believe what they were reading: “Atlético Tucumán regrets to confirm the death of Colombian soccer player Andrés Balanta. We embrace and accompany his family and friends with deep respect at this time,” they posted.
What happened to Andrés Balanta?
While he was in his first team practice after a break for the World Cup, Andrés Balanta collapsed out of nowhere. His astonished teammates could not revive him and immediately called an ambulance which took him to the hospital.
On the way to the hospital in San Miguel de Tucumán, the medical team did everything possible to revive the 22-year-old player, but unfortunately they were unsuccessful and later confirmed the death of Andrés Balanta who had a promising future in the Argentine soccer.
Social media is filled with condolences
The Colombian Football Federation offered its condolences to the footballer’s family and friends: “The FCF mourns the death of Andres Balanta, player of the Colombian National Team in its different categories. We send our condolences to his family, friends and relatives. QEPD.”
A couple of hours before passing away, Andrés Balanta had updated his Instagram stories by posting a photograph where he’s flashing the peace sign, smiling and reclining in an armchair, which makes the sad news of his death even more shocking. According to Reuters, the 22-year-old midfielder died of cardiac arrest. Rest in peace Andrés Balanta.