Teenager killed by her friends: The murder of Skylar Neese
The shocking case of Skylar Neese unfolds an intelligent and hardworking 16-year-old girl tragically murdered by her friends in Virginia, United States.
Her life took a turn when she befriended two girls, Rachel and Shyla, who were also only children and had family problems. Despite being friends since childhood, tensions began to arise between them when Skylar showed interest in criminal topics and shared her aspirations of becoming a criminal defense attorney. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
The situation became more complicated when Rachel and Shyla developed a secret relationship, and Skylar caught them in an intimate act. As a result, the girls started to distance themselves from Skylar, and she felt excluded and betrayed.
Skyler tried to reconcile with them, but her friends plotted a cruel murder to protect their secret. On July 6, 2012, Rachel and Shyla convinced Skylar to meet with them to smoke marijuana and mend fences. However, in a secluded forest, they attacked Skylar with knives and repeatedly stabbed her, causing her death.
The murder of Skylar Neese at the hands of her friends
After committing the crime, the killers buried the body and concealed their terrible secret. Skylar’s disappearance triggered an intense search by the community and authorities. Rachel turned herself in to the police and confessed to the murder.
Both friends were arrested and brought to trial. Rachel was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Shyla was convicted of second-degree murder and received a 30-year sentence with the possibility of parole after 10 years.
Amber alert
Skylar’s parents fought for the approval of the Skylar Law, which requires the State to issue Amber alerts for all missing children, aiming to prevent similar cases in the future. The memorial forest where Skylar’s body was found became a place to honor her memory.
This shocking case demonstrates how obsession, jealousy, and ambition led two friends to commit a cruel murder, shattering the life of a promising young woman and leaving a community in dismay.