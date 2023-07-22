The episode of «Pasión que Mata» addresses the shocking case of Skylar Neese, a 16-year-old teenager who was brutally murdered in Virginia, United States. Skylar came from a middle-class family, with loving and devoted parents. From a young age, she was an exemplary and hardworking student, maintaining a close bond with her parents and striving to help with the family’s finances.

Her life took a turn when she befriended two girls, Rachel and Shyla, who were also only children and had family problems. Despite being friends since childhood, tensions began to arise between them when Skylar showed interest in criminal topics and shared her aspirations of becoming a criminal defense attorney. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The situation became more complicated when Rachel and Shyla developed a secret relationship, and Skylar caught them in an intimate act. As a result, the girls started to distance themselves from Skylar, and she felt excluded and betrayed.

Skyler tried to reconcile with them, but her friends plotted a cruel murder to protect their secret. On July 6, 2012, Rachel and Shyla convinced Skylar to meet with them to smoke marijuana and mend fences. However, in a secluded forest, they attacked Skylar with knives and repeatedly stabbed her, causing her death.