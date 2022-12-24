A bizarre accident at a graduation party in Peru.

A huge sinkhole opened in the floor during a graduation party.

25 students fell into the hole.

A video went viral when a graduation party in Peru ended in tragedy when a sinkhole opened in the middle of the dance floor, swallowing students and faculty members.

The incident occurred in a nightclub in Peru, where a school was celebrating graduation. While the attendees danced to the rhythm of the music, the floor gave way under their feet and and they fell two stories down.

Sinkhole ends graduation party

On December 15 in Huallaga, Peru, students from the Antonio Raimondim school were celebrating their graduation at the Hawaii nightclub, when a huge hole appeared in the middle of the floor right where everyone was dancing.

The partygoers had been dancing in a circle in the middle of the dance floor. They began jumping when suddenly the floor gave way, swallowing 25 people.