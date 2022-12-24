Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students celebrating graduation in Peru (VIDEO)
A bizarre accident at a graduation party in Peru. A huge sinkhole opened in the floor during a graduation party. 25 students fell into the hole.
A video went viral when a graduation party in Peru ended in tragedy when a sinkhole opened in the middle of the dance floor, swallowing students and faculty members.
The incident occurred in a nightclub in Peru, where a school was celebrating graduation. While the attendees danced to the rhythm of the music, the floor gave way under their feet and and they fell two stories down.
Sinkhole ends graduation party
On December 15 in Huallaga, Peru, students from the Antonio Raimondim school were celebrating their graduation at the Hawaii nightclub, when a huge hole appeared in the middle of the floor right where everyone was dancing.
The partygoers had been dancing in a circle in the middle of the dance floor. They began jumping when suddenly the floor gave way, swallowing 25 people.
Sinkhole sparks panic at graduation party
After the huge hole opened on the dance floor, party guests quickly rose from their seats in panic trying to reach into the sinkhole to help those who had fallen in.
The DJ asked the guests to remain calm and stay away from the hole to try to avoid aggravating the situation, as they were looking for a way to help those who had been swallowed.
People rush to help the injured
On social media it was reported how they managed to rescue the victims. Fortunately the hole was not very deep, only about two yards, which made the recovery easier.
With a ladder provided by the establishment itself, rescuers began to help people out of the hole in the dance floor so that the injured could be taken to the hospital.
The sinkhole occurred because of negligence
Authorities explained that an investigation concluded that the accident had occurred because the venue was previously used as a rooster arena and only wood had been placed over that area without filling the space, so it gave way.
Among those affected were students and teachers. At least one person suffered a dislocated shoulder. The owner paid for everyone’s medical care.