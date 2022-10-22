A narcocorrido was dedicated to El Chapo and his children.

La Adictiva and Luis R. Conriquez are popular for their narcocorridos about El Chapo.

Homage was paid to Joaquín Guzmán Loera. Narcocorrido for El Chapo Guzmán. The music world is divided into many genres but the one that causes the most uproar is the narcocorrido. Many singers choose this way of paying tribute to the most powerful drug traffickers but unfortunately some of the singers have paid dearly for their impact. Now it has been revealed that a popular band has created a song for El Chapo and his sons. It should be noted that this would not be the first time that Joaquín Guzmán Loera has an imposing narcocorrido, since several artists have named the most important international capo. The famous narcocorrido for El Chapo Guzmán and his children Not only does the most powerful drug trafficker have a corrido that ‘honors’ his name, his children also have songs dedicated to them. But this time the renowned band La Adictiva has chosen to make a single where they mention both El Chapo and his children. Excelsior reported La Aditiva’s work to honor the name of Joaquín Guzmán Loera and his children. Both the Mexican band and Luis R. Conriquez are gaining popularity for the corridos they have performed in honor of El Chapo.

La Adictiva and Luis R. Conriquez dedicate narcocorrido to Joaquín Guzmán Loera According to the outlet, the song that La Adictiva has written is one of the most notorious in Mexico and also in other countries. It is dedicated to the greatest drug trafficker and it even says: “The general is missed too much.” The song is called JGL, the initials of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and it has had great success since it was released. The single is found on different music platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube. The fame that this narcocorrido has achieved is proven by the Top 50 General de Monitor Latin. Filed Under: Narcocorrido del Chapo Guzmán

JGL is the name of the popular song The ‘warlike’ corrido is a tribute to the great role played by El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence in the United States. His sons who are honored in the narcocorrido are Iván Archivaldo and Alfredo, both sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera. It should be noted that La Adictiva’s narcocorrido with Luis R. Conriquez has not only been heard in Mexico. It has also resonated in Honduras, Nicaragua and Ecuador, according to Excelsior. The song mentions that “the general” (a reference to El Chapo) is no longer in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Filed Under: Narcocorrido del Chapo Guzmán

El Chapo’s two sons and the release of Ovidio Guzmán “The general is missed too much in the capital of the corrido… The capital is Culiacán and he is not alone because his children are still here. He is the boss, he is and was, this world turns and stops if Joaquín orders it. One Friday they stopped me in my car because I was going fast… They told us, ‘Here we are patrolling 24/7. Don’t be scared if you see checkpoints And less if they carry the JGL caps,’” is one of the stanzas of the narcocorrido. Regarding the two sons of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, La Adictiva and Luis R. Conriquez, mentioned them as the new ‘leaders’ of the criminal group. They also remember the release ordered by AMLO on October 17, 2019 of Ovidio Guzmán. Filed Under: Narcocorrido del Chapo Guzmán

Mexican band La Activa with Luis R. Conriquez wrote a song for Joaquín Guzmán Loera "The children have already become adults and what they have left over is people. This life does not come with instructions nor does it teach you to be a boss. One is brave and the other is more… They are two brothers, one is Alfredo and the other is Iván… We will not talk about Culiacanazo because it is not allowed, that day was not paint it red because they released the son of the mountain… The checks arrive and they all come signed by JGL," says the narcocorrido. "It was in The Big Apple where the world witnessed the trial of the century… They remember 701 there in the mountains with affection. Here the Lord of La Tuna commands whether El Chapo is in Culiacán, New York or the moon," sing La Adictiva and Luis R. Conriquez. Filed Under: Narcocorrido del Chapo Guzmán