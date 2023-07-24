Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96.

The world of music is mourning the terrible loss.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96 Show business is dressed in mourning after this tragic loss. Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at 96 years old. According to Variety, Tony Bennett, the master vocalist who had an eight-decade career that included a No. 1 album at age 85, died Friday morning in New York City.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but continued to perform and record until 2021. Fellow singer Frank Sinatra once called him the most popular singer in the world. His recordings, most of them made for Columbia Records, which signed him in 1950, were characterized by effervescence, immense warmth, vocal clarity, and emotional openness. He was a gifted and technically accomplished performer of the Great American Songbook, best known for his 1962 signature hit I Left My Heart in San Francisco.

Tony Bennett won 18 Grammy Awards Winner of 18 Grammy Awards (with 36 total nominations) and winner of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, Bennett also earned two Emmy Awards. He was a 2005 Kennedy Center Honoree and a 2006 National Endowment for the Arts Master of Jazz. He was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens, New York on August 3, 1926, to parents who were Italian immigrants. Bennett’s father was a shopkeeper and his mother was a seamstress. Raised in poverty, he began singing as a child and studied music and his other lifelong love, painting, at New York’s High School of Industrial Art.