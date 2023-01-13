A music legend has passed away.

Despite the fact that he died on December 28, it was not until just a few days ago that the news of the tragic death of singer-songwriter Alan Copeland, at the age of 96, was announced. He worked with Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, Bing Crosby, Jo Stafford and Red Skelton, among others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the artist died in an assisted living center in Sonora, California, his friend Bob Lehmann said. Just last fall, he sang and played keyboards in the Now You Hazz Jazz quartet: “It was his dream to play in a small group until the last curtain, that’s how he termed it,” Lehmann said.

Rest in peace, Alan Copeland

Born on October 6, 1926 in Los Angeles, California, Alan Robert Copeland, also known as Weaver Copeland, was a member of The Modernaires from 1948 to 1956, returning in 1959 and remaining with the group until the mid-1950s and the sixties. In addition to being a singer, he was a noted composer.

Some of the songs he wrote and co-wrote are Make Love to Me, Back Where I Belong, Darling, Darling, Darling, High Society, Into the Shadows, This Must be the Place, Too Young to Know and While the Vesper Bells Were Ringing. He also worked as a composer for TV and arranged music for the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.