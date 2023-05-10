Brazilian singer Rita Lee suffered from lung cancer.

Rita Lee died at home with her family.

She was known as the Queen of Rock.

Singer Rita Lee dies at 75. Terrible news has shocked the music world. Beloved Brazilian-born singer Rita Lee, who was known as the Queen of Rock, was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago and it ended up taking her life, according to infobae and EFE.

The preliminary report from the authorities indicates that the singer died Monday night at her home in Sao Paulo, where she lived while battling cancer. Her family was with her until her final moments and her family made the announcement.

RITA LEE HAD A SUCCESSFUL CAREER

The renowned performer of hits like Lança Perfume, Baila Comigo and Mania de Você, leaves behind devastated fans. She made a mark on Brazilian music with her unique performances.

Her family shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “We announce the death of Rita Lee, at her residence, in São Paulo, late last night and surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted.”