Brazilian singer Rita Lee dies of lung cancer
Singer Rita Lee dies at 75. Terrible news has shocked the music world. Beloved Brazilian-born singer Rita Lee, who was known as the Queen of Rock, was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago and it ended up taking her life, according to infobae and EFE.
The preliminary report from the authorities indicates that the singer died Monday night at her home in Sao Paulo, where she lived while battling cancer. Her family was with her until her final moments and her family made the announcement.
RITA LEE HAD A SUCCESSFUL CAREER
The renowned performer of hits like Lança Perfume, Baila Comigo and Mania de Você, leaves behind devastated fans. She made a mark on Brazilian music with her unique performances.
Her family shared a heartfelt message on Instagram: “We announce the death of Rita Lee, at her residence, in São Paulo, late last night and surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted.”
SHE WAS HOSPITALIZED IN FEBRUARY
La Nacion reported that in February Rita was admitted to the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital in Sao Paulo to receive treatment for cancer. In her autobiography, Rita Lee had imagined how Brazil would react to her death.
“I can imagine the words of affection from those who hate me. Some radios will play my music without paying for royalties. On social media, some will say: ‘Uh I thought she had already died, ha ha ha ha’. The most sincere will release my records and sing Ovelha Negra. On TV they will give summaries of my career,” she wrote.
RITA LEE WAS VERY TALENTED
Some of her greatest hits were: Ovelha Negra, Agora Só Faltas Tu, Baila Conmigo, Baño de Burbujas, Ora, Chico Bonito, Flagra, Lo Siento por Auê, Hierba Venenosa and Amor y Sexo.
Rita was born and died in São Paulo. she came into the world on December 31, 1947 as Rita Lee Jones de Carvalho and left on the night of May 8, 2023. She was passionate about soccer and, as a good São Paulo native, she loved the colors of her dear Corinthians, for whom she wrote the song that would become a soccer anthem: Amor Branco e Preto, in 1972.