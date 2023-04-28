Singer Polo Urías has been accused of sexual assault.

Mexican singer Polo Urías has been accused of sexual assault. The native of Chihuahua has been arrested and faces several charges. The incident is said to have taken place in February.

However, he wasn’t charged until last Tuesday when he was arrested for two counts of sexual assault. Chamonic3 shared the records detailing what happened on Instagram.

According to @chamonic3, the regional Mexican singer was arrested in Oklahoma City. Apparently the incident occurred on February 22.

He was arrested and charged with sexual assault by Oklahoma City authorities. He did not resist arrest and has already posted bail.