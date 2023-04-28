Singer Polo Urías is accused of sexual assault (PHOTOS)
Singer Polo Urías has been accused of sexual assault. He was arrested in the US. He was released on bail and is awaiting trial.
Mexican singer Polo Urías has been accused of sexual assault. The native of Chihuahua has been arrested and faces several charges. The incident is said to have taken place in February.
However, he wasn’t charged until last Tuesday when he was arrested for two counts of sexual assault. Chamonic3 shared the records detailing what happened on Instagram.
According to @chamonic3, the regional Mexican singer was arrested in Oklahoma City. Apparently the incident occurred on February 22.
He was arrested and charged with sexual assault by Oklahoma City authorities. He did not resist arrest and has already posted bail.
His bail was set at $100,000
The singer was detained by authorities in Oklahoma City, where the incident allegedly occurred. Polo Urías didn’t resist arrest and was transferred to jail.
However, according to reports, he posted $100,000 bail and has been released. He was forced to cancel his Picolandia show in Pico Rivera, California.
What charges does Polo Urías face?
Polo Urías is being charged with two counts sexual abuse. One is Forced oral sodomy in violation of 21 OS 888 and the other is sexual assault in violation of 21 OS 1123 (B).
So far the singer has not commented on the charges. However, his social media suggests he has a concert planned in Ciudad Juárez.