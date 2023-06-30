Singer Martin Valverde confirms that his little son has leukemia

The popular Catholic singer-songwriter is going through a difficult time.

Martin Valverde’s young son has leukemia.

He thanked his fans for their support. Catholic singer, Martin Valverde, took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news that his young son is facing a severe illness. Grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his followers, Valverde acknowledged that the journey ahead will be far from easy. In recent days, the singer-songwriter expressed his concern for his son’s health and revealed that they had been in the hospital undergoing various tests to determine the nature of his condition. After this update, his fans showered him with well-wishes and blessings during this challenging and uncertain time. Martin Valverde’s son has leukemia In a heartfelt and emotional message shared on social media, Martin Valverde opened up to his followers about his son Pablo, who is currently battling leukemia. With a heavy heart, Valverde acknowledged that the road ahead would be challenging and emphasized,»It will not be easy.» Addressing everyone, particularly families, Valverde confirmed his beloved son, Pablito’s leukemia diagnosis. He also expressed his determination to stand strong for his family and face this battle alongside his son. In the midst of such a trying time, Valverde expressed gratitude for the support and gestures of kindness he has received from his followers.

«Thank you with all my heart» Martin Valverde and his family expressed their deep gratitude to the people who have been supporting them throughout their journey. They acknowledged the outpouring of affectionate prayers and the unwavering support they have received from the beginning. «As always, and today more than ever, thank you with all my heart for your sincere and touching prayers full of affection, all our family truly need you, know that you help us continue minute by minute. We will knock again on the door of your generosity to donate blood and/or platelets. It’s time to offer all this and let God use it on those who need it most,» he wrote.

Martin Valverde’s thanks his supporters On Facebook, Martin Valverde stated that his family is going through a period of mourning after receiving the difficult news. He conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the expressions of affection received on behalf of his family, particularly for their little Jorge Pablo. «We are living our grief, without lowering our eyes of Hope. Eternal thanks to each of you, today and always, on behalf of my family, especially our warrior… Jorge Pablo. PEACE AND GOODNESS,» the singer-songwriter posted. In addition, he asked God for strength and comfort during this challenging time.

What is leukemia? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. The CDC explains that there are two main types of leukemia: lymphocytic leukemia and myelogenous leukemia. One of them is more dangerous than the other and develops faster. “Leukemia is a cancer of the bone marrow (soft, spongy tissue found in the center of most bones) and blood. The two main classes of leukemia are as follows: Lymphocytic leukemia and myelogenous leukemia. Leukemia can also be classified as acute or chronic, with acute leukemia progressing more rapidly and chronic leukemia progressing more slowly,» reports the CDC.