Soul icon singer-songwriter Linda Lewis dies at 72 (PHOTOS)

The music industry is in mourning again after the recent passing of a soul icon. Singer Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72. She had a successful career and performed as a backup vocalist for the legendary David Bowie.

Lewis is know for hits like It’s In His Kiss, which topped the charts in the ’70s. Her sister confirmed the sad news on Instagram.

The popular singer, who enjoyed a successful career with several hit singles, was also a backup singer for various famous artists. Her sister confirmed the news of her death on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the singer along with a statement.

“It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home. The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time 💔.“