Soul icon singer-songwriter Linda Lewis dies at 72 (PHOTOS)
Soul icon Linda Lewis dies. The singer-songwriter performed with David Bowie. A family member confirmed the tragic news.
The music industry is in mourning again after the recent passing of a soul icon. Singer Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72. She had a successful career and performed as a backup vocalist for the legendary David Bowie.
Lewis is know for hits like It’s In His Kiss, which topped the charts in the ’70s. Her sister confirmed the sad news on Instagram.
Linda Lewis dies at 72
The popular singer, who enjoyed a successful career with several hit singles, was also a backup singer for various famous artists. Her sister confirmed the news of her death on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the singer along with a statement.
“It is with the greatest sadness and regret we share the news that our beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away today peacefully at her home. The family asks that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve at this heartbreaking time 💔.“
Dee Lewis confirmed her sister’s death
Immediately Dee Lewis’ followers offered condolences in the comments: “It is such sad news, she had a beautiful voice and beautiful soul.” “My deepest condolences, I send strong hugs to you and your family.”
Linda Lewis was born in West Ham, London. The Sun indicated that Linda was known for her sweet voice and five-octave vocal range. She spent more than four decades performing as a soloist and as a backup singer.
Who was Linda Lewis and why was she so popular?
Linda played a very important role in the music industry. She began her career as a self-taught guitarist and keyboardist and wrote songs. The Catalunya Press revealed that she was discovered by Cliff Richards and Ian Samwell.
Her first single was You Turned My Bitter Into Sweet. She later joined the band White Rabbit. In the 1970s, she joined another band and they toured all over Europe, bringing her enormous recognition.
She collaborated with major stars
Rock-a-Doodle-Doo was the first single that catapulted Linda to fame, as it reached the top of the music chart in London. Over the years she had another 40 songs that reached international success.
She appeared on music and fashion legend David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane. She also worked with Rod Stewart, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, among many others.