Mexican singer Jazmín Zárate was murdered.

She was found dead on her birthday in Oaxaca.

Her death is being investigated as femicide.

Mexican singer Jazmín Zárate was murdered. Her body was found on her birthday Oaxaca. There were signs of violence and authorities are investigating it as a femicide. The case is similar to that of Ariadna Fernanda. It has also shaken the country as when Debanhi was murdered.

This story has torn at Mexicans’ heart strings, because she was barely 28 years old, she was making her way in her music career and, in addition, she left an orphaned child. Her friends, relatives and colleagues have sent her messages on social media.

ANOTHER TRAGIC STORY

Jazmín Zárate was originally from Cuilapám de Guerrero and the most tragic thing is that her body was found on the morning of November 7, the day of her birthday, on a road in San Lorenzo Cacaotepec in the Valles Centrales region of Oaxaca, according to official information.

Her story is a familiar one. She left her house to go to work at a community event and the next day her body was found showing signs of violence. At the time of her discovery, her identity was unknown, but her relatives were able to identify her.