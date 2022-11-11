Singer Jazmín Zárate is murdered
Mexican singer Jazmín Zárate was murdered. She was found dead on her birthday in Oaxaca. Her death is being investigated as femicide.
- Mexican singer Jazmín Zárate was murdered.
- She was found dead on her birthday in Oaxaca.
- Her death is being investigated as femicide.
Mexican singer Jazmín Zárate was murdered. Her body was found on her birthday Oaxaca. There were signs of violence and authorities are investigating it as a femicide. The case is similar to that of Ariadna Fernanda. It has also shaken the country as when Debanhi was murdered.
This story has torn at Mexicans’ heart strings, because she was barely 28 years old, she was making her way in her music career and, in addition, she left an orphaned child. Her friends, relatives and colleagues have sent her messages on social media.
ANOTHER TRAGIC STORY
Jazmín Zárate was originally from Cuilapám de Guerrero and the most tragic thing is that her body was found on the morning of November 7, the day of her birthday, on a road in San Lorenzo Cacaotepec in the Valles Centrales region of Oaxaca, according to official information.
Her story is a familiar one. She left her house to go to work at a community event and the next day her body was found showing signs of violence. At the time of her discovery, her identity was unknown, but her relatives were able to identify her.
FEMINICIDE INVESTIGATION
After the discovery of her body, the Attorney General of Oaxaca confirmed that an investigation folder had been opened as a femicide and that personnel from the Institute of Expert Services had already carried out forensic tests to determine her cause of death.
The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SNSP) presented in its report that, from January to September 2022, Oaxaca has reported 32 femicides, a number that concern authorities, the public and civil organizations. Filed Under: Singer Jazmín Zárate murdered
WHAT DID THE VICTIM’S SISTER SAY?
Immediately, her family posted a message on social media. According to Latinus, her sister wrote the following: “With all the pain in our hearts, today on your birthday we say goodbye to you, always remembering your beautiful smile, fly high and be free as you always wanted to be.”
In turn, the Oaxaca Musical group wrote on Facebook: “The musical community raises our strongest protest to clarify this horrendous crime of Jazmín Zárate Aquino who worked as a singer in a musical band and had gone to the village of San Lorenzo Cacaotepec.” Filed Under: Singer Jazmín Zárate murdered
WHAT WOUNDS WERE FOUND IN HER BODY?
The authorities confirmed that her body was abandoned in an area known as “La Barranca”, according to Aristegui Noticias. The police confirmed that her body had multiple stab wounds. However, they did not give more details.
An important note is that two months before her death, Jazmín Aquino participated in the rap song Ella no volvió, which serves as a protest against femicides in Mexico. On the cover of Ballin’s single there are photos of various artists with the legend “Desaparecida” and “Ni una menos”. Jasmine appears on one of the billboards. With information from Animal Politico. Filed Under: Singer Jazmín Zárate murdered