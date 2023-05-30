Singer and TV star Ed Ames dies at 95.

His family confirms the sad news.

Ames had been battling illness for quite some time.

Ed Ames dies at the age of 95. The sad news of the death of the popular star was released last weekend. His family reported he died after battling a terrible illness.

Ed Ames stood out in the 50’s in a band with his brothers. He was the last surviving member of the group. In addition to being a talented a singer, he was also a television and musical theater actor.

Ed Ames dies at the age of 95

The death of the renowned singer occurred on May 21, as his wife officially announced this weekend. On Saturday, Jeanne Ames confirmed the death of her husband after he dealt with Alzheimer’s disease.

The star’s wife announced his passing this weekend. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s. «He had a wonderful life,» said Ames’s widow.