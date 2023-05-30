Singer and TV star Ed Ames dies at 95
Singer and TV star Ed Ames dies at 95. His family confirms the sad news. Ames had been battling illness for quite some time.
Ed Ames stood out in the 50’s in a band with his brothers. He was the last surviving member of the group. In addition to being a talented a singer, he was also a television and musical theater actor.
The death of the renowned singer occurred on May 21, as his wife officially announced this weekend. On Saturday, Jeanne Ames confirmed the death of her husband after he dealt with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Ames Brothers
In the 1950s Ed and his brothers were a popular pop quartet that stood out for one characteristic among the rest. The Ames Brothers (Ed, Joe, Gene and Vic) were unique in that they were basses and baritones, not tenors.
Ed ended his music career when came when he came home unexpectedly and his wife called out to their 3-year-old daughter, «Who is it?» The girl replied: «One of the Ames brothers,» according to The Associated Press.
His acting career
One of his most recognized roles on television was in the series Daniel Boone, where he played an Oxford-educated Native American named Mingo. He also appeared on The Tonight Show which, thanks to his painfully bizarre marksmanship with an axe, became one of the show’s most memorable surprise moments.
Ames acted in guest roles on various television series such as Murder, She Wrote and In the Heat of the Night, and toured frequently in musicals, performing such popular songs as ‘Try to Remember’ and the song which became their most successful single, ‘My Cup Runneth Over’.