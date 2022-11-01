Singer Davido’s 3-year-old son drowns in his pool
Afro-pop star Davido loses his 3-year-old son. Reports suggest that the little boy drowned. The police questioned the singer's employees.
Heartbreaking news never ends. Recently, sad news, that every parent dreads, was released. Singer Davido is going through the worst time of his life after his 3-year-old son drowned in a terrible accident.
Davido shared his son Ifeanyi Adeleke with his fiancee Chioma. The details surrounding the death of little Ifeanyi were incomplete when the news was released but, as time passed, it was confirmed that the 3-year-old boy drowned.
The BBC stated that the boy’s father hasn’t commented on the incident, but media have confirmed that the police have questioned eight people who were domestic employees of the Afro-pop star after the drowning of little Ifeanyi at his residence last Monday, October 31.
It has been reported that the three-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool at Davido’s residence, located in the area of Banana Island in the state of Lagos. After the little boy was pulled out of the water there was an attempt to revive him. When that was unsuccessful, he was immediately transferred to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state where his death was confirmed, according to the Guardian.
The toddler allegedly drowned in a swimming pool
The Guardian reported that police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin stated that anyone found guilty of the three-year-old’s drowning would be arrested, “It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” he said.
The case of little Ifeanyi is still under investigation along with the eight employees who were questioned after the toddler's drowning that apparently occurred in the pool that the singer has at his residence.
Eight employees of the singer are questioned by the police after the death of little Ifeanyi
Faced with the sad news, Nigerian artists have offered their condolences to Davido and Chioma Rowland after the death of their little son Ifeanyi. Snger Paul Play Dairo said: “I said that I will not believe anything on social media until I personally confirm. I prayed it was a lie. I am upset, hurt and confused. No one deserves to feel this pain. Please pray for David, Chioma and the entire family. Rest little one.”
Actress Iyabo Ojo said, "I don't even know how to react to this heavy blow. I hoped that wasn't true. OMG!!! This is Olorun so shocking, sad, devastating and extremely painful!!!" Comedian Lasisi Elenu also spoke: "Father, heal the hearts of your children from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and painful time, oh Lord."