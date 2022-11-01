Afro-pop star Davido loses his 3-year-old son.

Reports suggest that the little boy drowned.

The police questioned eight of the singer’s employees.

Heartbreaking news never ends. Recently, sad news, that every parent dreads, was released. Singer Davido is going through the worst time of his life after his 3-year-old son drowned in a terrible accident.

Davido shared his son Ifeanyi Adeleke with his fiancee Chioma. The details surrounding the death of little Ifeanyi were incomplete when the news was released but, as time passed, it was confirmed that the 3-year-old boy drowned.

Singer Davido’s 3-year-old son drowns

The BBC stated that the boy’s father hasn’t commented on the incident, but media have confirmed that the police have questioned eight people who were domestic employees of the Afro-pop star after the drowning of little Ifeanyi at his residence last Monday, October 31.

It has been reported that the three-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool at Davido’s residence, located in the area of ​​Banana Island in the state of Lagos. After the little boy was pulled out of the water there was an attempt to revive him. When that was unsuccessful, he was immediately transferred to a hospital in the Lekki area of ​​the state where his death was confirmed, according to the Guardian.