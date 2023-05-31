Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Muere Claudio Gómez Castro
  • Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies.
  • Family and friends mourn his death.
  • He had been battling cancer for a long time.

Singer Claudio Gómez Castro, a member of the well-known duo Los Castro, has died. He suffered from a serious illness that he faced with faith and love for his fellow men, according to News Euro.

Claudio’s death was shocking, although he had been ill for a long time. He dedicated his last days to giving faith and hope to other patients at the hospital where he was being treated. He began to compose songs that were dedicated to the patients so that they wouldn’t lose their will to live.

Singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

Claudio Gomez Castro dies
Photo Twitter

After he was diagnosed with leukemia, the artist announced it on social media: «Hello everyone, as many of you know, I have been undergoing treatment for refractory acute myeloid leukemia for approximately one year and eight months.»

He added: «I stopped working a long time ago, just worried about my health and that of my family, but lately there have been days that I have felt very well, so soon I will start publishing the dates that I have available for those who need my services as a singer. So I’ll have news soon,» Claudio Gómez Castro posted.

A tragic story filled with love

mourning music
Photo Twitter

Like every musician, when the pandemic started, the Los Castro singer stopped giving concerts, so his income was reduced to practically nothing. He started a business but it was not enough, to cover his medical expenses.

He volunteered during the pandemic bringing groceries to the elderly. His friends remember him as a happy man and he never stopped helping people get ahead.

«I thank God»

Claudio Gomez Castro dies
PHOTO: Shutterstock

While he was hospitalized he made a video to thank the hospital staff for their attention and said the following: «I said: I have to do something, I have to inspire myself to be able to do it and to be able to help. I began to compose in my bed, I began to compose the melody, the lyrics and I recorded on a cell phone recorder because I had no other resources.»

“It was all fluid from God to me, so I thank God, I thank the oncology people, I especially thank the people from the blood bank, because I have to get a transfusion every week and that is how this story arises,” he added.

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Sergio Mayer teléfono baño

Sergio Mayer has an embarrassing moment during an interview from his home
Álex Kaffie abandona Imagen TV tras ser sancionado por Nacho Lozano

Álex Kaffie leaves Imagen TV after being sanctioned by Nacho Lozano
Muere Claudio Gómez Castro

Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

Daniela Parra shares a letter her father Héctor Parra wrote from prison

Gomita mourns the loss of a beloved friend