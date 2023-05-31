Beloved singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies.

Family and friends mourn his death.

He had been battling cancer for a long time.

Singer Claudio Gómez Castro, a member of the well-known duo Los Castro, has died. He suffered from a serious illness that he faced with faith and love for his fellow men, according to News Euro.

Claudio’s death was shocking, although he had been ill for a long time. He dedicated his last days to giving faith and hope to other patients at the hospital where he was being treated. He began to compose songs that were dedicated to the patients so that they wouldn’t lose their will to live.

Singer Claudio Gómez Castro dies

After he was diagnosed with leukemia, the artist announced it on social media: «Hello everyone, as many of you know, I have been undergoing treatment for refractory acute myeloid leukemia for approximately one year and eight months.»

He added: «I stopped working a long time ago, just worried about my health and that of my family, but lately there have been days that I have felt very well, so soon I will start publishing the dates that I have available for those who need my services as a singer. So I’ll have news soon,» Claudio Gómez Castro posted.