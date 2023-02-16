Authorities confiscate a major arsenal from the Sinaloa Cartel
Major Sinaloa Cartel arsenal seized. Authorities seize cache of weapons in raid. The operation took place in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
Sinaloa Cartel arsenal: Mexican authorities reported that a major arsenal of weapons was seized in Culiacán, Sinaloa. According to reports, it was part of an operation carried out in one of the best-known subdivisions in the Mexican state and the merchandise belonged to Los Chapitos.
Since the beginning of the year, the Sinaloa Cartel has been targeted by the Mexican authorities. It began with the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “ El Ratón” , who is the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera. And in recent days, they announced the arrest of Carlos Caro Quintero, brother of Rafael Caro Quintero.
MAJOR ARSENAL SEIZED
The Navy Secretariat (SEMAR) in conjunction with the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (Conase) and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), reported a seizure of firearms and various items from a safe house that is presumed to belong to the dangerous Sinaloa Poster.
According to infobae, this was a great blow to Los Chapitos who are in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel. Likewise, it was revealed that this seizure affected the sale of weapons distributed by the famous criminal cell of the Moreno brothers.
How was the seizure carried out?
According to infobae, the operation took place at dawn on February 10. SEMAR highlighted that it occurred at an address in the Fraccionamiento Bosques del Rey, Culiacán, Sinaloa.
“This action was carried out as a result of field and cabinet work, by personnel from the Mexican Navy, FEMDO, CONASE and CENFI-CNI, locating an address in the Bosques del Rey Fractionation, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where a search warrant was granted by the corresponding judge, achieving the seizure of high-caliber weapons and cartridges,” the statement said.
What was included in the Sinaloa Cartel arsenal?
According to infobae, they confiscated around 35 AK-47 rifles, 500 50-caliber cartridges, 33 7.62-mm magazines, 1,599 50-caliber cartridges and 2,400 7.62-caliber cartridges. The authorities have possession of all the cargo.
“The seized weapons and cartridges were made available to the competent authorities, for the integration of the corresponding investigation folder,” reads the statement issued by the Mexican Navy Secretariat (SEMAR). The incident is a major blow against the criminal cell.
Sinaloa Cartel arsenal: When was the operation carried out?
The weapons and ammunition were found under the protection of the Moreno brothers, who are linked to Los Chapitos, a group operated by the El Chapo’s sons, according to infobae . Hours before the raid, José Guadalupe Tapia Quintero, better known as “Lupe Tapia”, was arrested.
Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), National Anti-Kidnapping Commission (CONASE) and National Center for Intelligence Fusion (CENFI-CNI), report that high-caliber weapons and cartridges were secured yesterday,” detailed the statement from the SEMAR .