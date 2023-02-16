Major Sinaloa Cartel arsenal seized.

Authorities seize cache of weapons in raid.

It occurred in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Sinaloa Cartel arsenal: Mexican authorities reported that a major arsenal of weapons was seized in Culiacán, Sinaloa. According to reports, it was part of an operation carried out in one of the best-known subdivisions in the Mexican state and the merchandise belonged to Los Chapitos.

Since the beginning of the year, the Sinaloa Cartel has been targeted by the Mexican authorities. It began with the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “ El Ratón” , who is the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera. And in recent days, they announced the arrest of Carlos Caro Quintero, brother of Rafael Caro Quintero.

MAJOR ARSENAL SEIZED

The Navy Secretariat (SEMAR) in conjunction with the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (Conase) and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), reported a seizure of firearms and various items from a safe house that is presumed to belong to the dangerous Sinaloa Poster.

According to infobae, this was a great blow to Los Chapitos who are in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel. Likewise, it was revealed that this seizure affected the sale of weapons distributed by the famous criminal cell of the Moreno brothers.