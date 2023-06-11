Signs that your child has heat stroke and how to treat it

Precautions we must take due to the coming heat.

If your child has these symptoms, they may be suffering from heat stroke.

How to treat heat stroke in children.

With the arrival of summer, it is important for parents to be aware that children cannot be exposed to the elements for a long time while the sun is at its peak. It is especially important to keep an eye on babies and children. The elderly and very young children are at particular risk for heat stroke.

There heat-related illnesses that can arise due to the intense heat we are experiencing in different parts of the world. Sitting in the car for a long time, not drinking enough fluids, or being exposed to the heat for too long can all be extremely dangerous for children. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.

Beware of heat stroke!

The heat can cause sunburn, which can also be a nightmare for infants. Dr Sarah Jarvis, general practitioner and clinical director of Patientaccess.com, revealed to The Sun. The following information can be quite useful for parents.

"Because of babies' tiny size, and because their natural heat-regulating mechanisms aren't fully developed, they can overheat much more easily than adults. So it's essential to keep your baby cool and know the signs that your baby is overheating," she said.