Multiple fatal shootings across the US over Memorial Day weekend

Multiple fatal shootings over Memorial Day weekend. Authorities report at least 16 deaths from shootings in the US on Memorial Day. Dozens more were injured in various incidents.

According to NBC News, two groups faced off on North Avenue Beach in Chicago on Friday afternoon, fortunately no injuries were reported.

There was a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday afternoon during an altercation between two men. Five people were injured and the alleged culprit is on the run. The identities of the shooting victims have not been released while the investigation continues, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Meanwhile, Mesa, Arizona witnessed the arrest of 20-year-old Iren Byers. He was accused of multiple shootings between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. Byers is accused of killing four people and injuring one.