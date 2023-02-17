Shooting reported at south Los Angeles chicken restaurant.

Two people were shot on Wednesday.

Police are looking for two suspects.

South Los Angeles restaurant shooting. The LAPD have reported a shooting at a fried chicken restaurant on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 15. It has been a very tragic day in the United States.

The wave of violence has been growing year after year in the country, as shootings continue to terrify communities. The mass shootings in public places seem to be endless.

The Los Angeles police responded to an emergency call on Wednesday afternoon at a popular chicken restaurant. They immediately arrived on the scene, however, the shooters had already fled.

The incident occurred at the Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant located on Western Avenue, around 4 in the afternoon. Two people were shot and the suspects are at large.