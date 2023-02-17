Shooting at South LA chicken restaurant
South Los Angeles restaurant shooting. The LAPD have reported a shooting at a fried chicken restaurant on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 15. It has been a very tragic day in the United States.
The wave of violence has been growing year after year in the country, as shootings continue to terrify communities. The mass shootings in public places seem to be endless.
The Los Angeles police responded to an emergency call on Wednesday afternoon at a popular chicken restaurant. They immediately arrived on the scene, however, the shooters had already fled.
The incident occurred at the Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant located on Western Avenue, around 4 in the afternoon. Two people were shot and the suspects are at large.
Police said they are looking for two suspects who allegedly opened fire in the restaurant. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were injured in the shooting and paramedics immediately give them medical attention.
According to Fox 11, the victims were identified as a 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. They were quickly transferred to the nearest hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.
Reports of the shooting at the Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant on Western Avenue came in shortly after 3:45 p.m. Police are searching for two suspects, seen driving a white Jeep Cherokee west on 45th Street. The reason for the shooting is unknown, according to ABC 7.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene to treat a gunshot victim who was unconscious. Two other women were being treated for what were described as scratch injuries.