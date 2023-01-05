Teen killed in shooting outside Popeyes in Baltimore (PHOTOS)

Police give details of the shooting outside a Popeyes.

At least five people were shot.

A Baltimore high school student was killed.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a shooting in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village shopping center in southwest Baltimore, Maryland through its official Twitter account. Five victims were reported.

“BPD Commanders are on the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block or Edmondson Avenue involving five victims,” Baltimore police tweeted. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the those involved were believed to be students.

How the shooting happened

Apparently, the boys involved go to Edmondson Westside High School, which is very close to the scene of the shooting, according to CBS Baltimore. Additionally, officers said two people allegedly entered the parking lot while the students were eating breakfast.

The suspects opened fire, shooting at least five minors. The motive for this fatal shooting outside the restaurant, in a busy area, was not immediately clear. The shooting broke out at 4400 Edmondson Avenue, according to police.