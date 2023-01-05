Teen killed in shooting outside Popeyes in Baltimore (PHOTOS)
Police give details of the shooting outside a Popeyes. At least five people were shot. A Baltimore high school student was killed.
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a shooting in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village shopping center in southwest Baltimore, Maryland through its official Twitter account. Five victims were reported.
“BPD Commanders are on the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block or Edmondson Avenue involving five victims,” Baltimore police tweeted. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the those involved were believed to be students.
How the shooting happened
Apparently, the boys involved go to Edmondson Westside High School, which is very close to the scene of the shooting, according to CBS Baltimore. Additionally, officers said two people allegedly entered the parking lot while the students were eating breakfast.
The suspects opened fire, shooting at least five minors. The motive for this fatal shooting outside the restaurant, in a busy area, was not immediately clear. The shooting broke out at 4400 Edmondson Avenue, according to police.
Death toll confirmed after shooting outside Popeyes
CBS Baltimore confirmed one of the teens died at the hospital, while another was taken to the “shock trauma” area. WZJ reporter Alex Glaze was at the scene of the shooting and shared several images from the parking lot.
“Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says one of the five victims shot at Edmondson Village Mall has died,” he wrote in a Tweet around noon on Wednesday. “Police are looking for two shooters,” he added.
Nearby High School Closed During Investigation
Baltimore City Public Schools made a statement after the shooting occurred outside Popeyes on Wednesday at noon. “Today, we learned that five students were injured after being shot at a mall across the street from Edmondson Westside High School,” they said on Twitter.
“Unfortunately, one of the students has passed away. Our campus remains safe. The school is closed while the police investigation is carried out,” the Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted.