Shots fired blocks from the White House injure one person
THE FOURTH SHOOTING THIS MONTH! Local media confirmed shots near the most famous residence in the country — the White House. According to the Fox News report, the shots were reported and authorities indicated that they are investigating the incident that occurred a few blocks from the President’s home.
Likewise, it was confirmed that this incident is the fourth to occur this month, which is why authorities continue to investigate. At the moment, details about the shooter and the victim are scarce. Gun violence continues increasing every day sparking panic among the public.
The White House is considered one of the safest places in the country due to the strong security around its perimeter. Therefore, it was shocking to learn that a shooting had taken place a few blocks from the presidential residence and that it was confirmed that one person had been injured. The investigation continues and authorities released few details about it.
According to Fox News, the shots were heard a few blocks from the White House in the early hours of Sunday, so the Washington police went to the place where the incident occurred. One woman was injured. For now, the identity of the person who was hurt has not been released.
What is known about the shooting?
A local reporter tweeted about the incident, stating that it occurred around 12th and Penn Avenue, a few blocks from the White House. He specified that a woman of “unknown” age had been injured by bullets.
“BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING BLOCKS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: 12th and Penn Ave. NW MPD on scene investigating a shooting with an unknown age woman with gunshot wound injuries,” DC Realtime News detailed on social media.
What happened to the gunman?
The Arlington police are in charge of the situation and have stopped a vehicle of interest where they believe the individual who shot the woman was traveling.
"BREAKING UPDATE: Arlington PD have the vehicle of interest and individual believed to have fired shots on Penn Ave., striking a woman now in custody in Arlington County," noted the local reporter from DC Realtime on social media, after announcing the shooting blocks from the White House.
Is Washington DC less safe?
Although the incident has not been confirmed by the Washington police, it is believed that it is the fourth shooting near presidential residence, reported Pey News. But, in the early hours of Sunday, two more people were victims of gun violence.
"Investigation of robbery with a firearm in the 1200 block of NW 19th Street. Wanted (4) males wearing masks," Washington police said in a recent tweet. "Shooting investigation in the area of I295 at exit 5c. Lookout for a H/M operating a white truck with CA tags," they highlighted shortly before.