Shots fired blocks from the White House injure one person

Shooting confirmed near the White House.

Police announce that one person was injured.

What happened to the shooter?

THE FOURTH SHOOTING THIS MONTH! Local media confirmed shots near the most famous residence in the country — the White House. According to the Fox News report, the shots were reported and authorities indicated that they are investigating the incident that occurred a few blocks from the President’s home.

Likewise, it was confirmed that this incident is the fourth to occur this month, which is why authorities continue to investigate. At the moment, details about the shooter and the victim are scarce. Gun violence continues increasing every day sparking panic among the public.

A SHOOTING BREAKS OUT A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE!

The White House is considered one of the safest places in the country due to the strong security around its perimeter. Therefore, it was shocking to learn that a shooting had taken place a few blocks from the presidential residence and that it was confirmed that one person had been injured. The investigation continues and authorities released few details about it.

According to Fox News, the shots were heard a few blocks from the White House in the early hours of Sunday, so the Washington police went to the place where the incident occurred. One woman was injured. For now, the identity of the person who was hurt has not been released.