Shooting at a high school in Lumberton, North Carolina (VIDEO)

At least one person was injured in the shooting at Lumberton High School.

People ran for their lives.

A video shows the horror of the shooting.

Teens from Lumberton High School located in the city of Lumberton, North Carolina, experienced moments of terror after a shooting broke out in the parking lot during a football game. Videos of football players running for their lives surfaced shortly afterward.

The Lumberton Police Department confirmed the shooting and said a woman sustained life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. The shooting broke out around 8 p.m., when the authorities were alerted during a football game.

Terror at a junior high football game

Police said they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to local news outlet WBTW. The victim of the shooting at Lumberton High School was airlifted to a medical center for emergency care.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots and a suspect dressed in black was seen, according to ABC 11. The name of the victim was not immediately released by authorities. Videos of the terror caused by the shooting were posted on social media.