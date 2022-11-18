Shooting at a high school in Lumberton, North Carolina (VIDEO)
At least one person was injured in the shooting at Lumberton High School. People ran for their lives. A video shows the horror of the shooting.
Teens from Lumberton High School located in the city of Lumberton, North Carolina, experienced moments of terror after a shooting broke out in the parking lot during a football game. Videos of football players running for their lives surfaced shortly afterward.
The Lumberton Police Department confirmed the shooting and said a woman sustained life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. The shooting broke out around 8 p.m., when the authorities were alerted during a football game.
Terror at a junior high football game
Police said they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to local news outlet WBTW. The victim of the shooting at Lumberton High School was airlifted to a medical center for emergency care.
Witnesses said they heard multiple shots and a suspect dressed in black was seen, according to ABC 11. The name of the victim was not immediately released by authorities. Videos of the terror caused by the shooting were posted on social media.
“We saw all the players run away”
According to ABC News 4, both the Lumberton Police Department, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies were involved in the investigation of the Lumberton High School shooting.
“We were waiting for the award ceremony after Saint Pauls won, and we heard something that sounded like gunshots. And we saw all the players run away,” said Michael Scott, a family man who had been enjoying the game.
A teen who was on the field during the shooting speaks
“It was just silly and necessary. I mean, we were just trying to have fun,” said Scott’s son, Aiden, who was playing for the St. Pauls Middle School team and was waiting for the awards ceremony when the shots were fired.
Robeson County Public Schools issued a brief statement after the shooting. “We turned all information over to the Lumberton Police Department. This is all we can provide at this time,” the statement read, according to ABC News 4.
Video shows terror during the shooting
A video sent to the local news network showed the young players sitting in the center of the field in their uniforms, then running in terror when they heard the shots. Spectators in the stands also began to run away and scream.
In the video that lasts just under 15 seconds, you can hear shouts from those present such as: “Where is your mother?” and “Run, run.” To see the video of the shooting in the middle of a soccer match click here. Filed Under: Lumberton High School shooting