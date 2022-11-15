Four students were found dead near University of Idaho campus.

Authorities are still investigating.

Was it suicide or homicide?

Sunday afternoon turned tragic after unfortunate details of the unexpected deaths of four University of Idaho students was reported. Authorities found them dead in a house near campus. We’ve got all the details.

Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near campus. Moscow, Idaho police officers discovered the bodies while responding to a tip about an unconscious person shortly before noon, according to a statement from the city.

The students were found near campus

The Daily Mail noted that authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths.

“It is with deep sadness that I share that the university was notified today of the deaths of four University of Idaho students who lived off campus and are believed to have been homicide victims,” said University of Idaho President Scott Green, in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday night.