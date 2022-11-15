Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Sunday afternoon turned tragic after unfortunate details of the unexpected deaths of four University of Idaho students was reported. Authorities found them dead in a house near campus. We’ve got all the details.
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near campus. Moscow, Idaho police officers discovered the bodies while responding to a tip about an unconscious person shortly before noon, according to a statement from the city.
The Daily Mail noted that authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the deaths.
“It is with deep sadness that I share that the university was notified today of the deaths of four University of Idaho students who lived off campus and are believed to have been homicide victims,” said University of Idaho President Scott Green, in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday night.
“Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes online and throughout the state are canceled on Monday, November 14.” The university said therapists would be available for students at the campus support center, while employees could seek assistance through an employee assistance program according to AP.
Green urged people to get in touch if they were worried about classmates or co-workers. “It is understandable that an event of this magnitude would have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote. “We must be united and support each other.”
The University of Idaho advised students to shelter in place
Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised the students to shelter in place for an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the area, said Telemundo Washington.
Local police said an investigation was underway and asked anyone with information to call the police. The city of Moscow is a small college town in the hills of north-central Idaho, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Spokane, Washington.