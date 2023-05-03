Bucs star Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in pool
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett’s daughter drowns after falling into the pool at his home Sunday, police said. The tragedy has shaken the NFL. The team’s former quarterback, Tom Brady sent condolences, according to the AP and Fox News.
Officers responding to an emergency call about a little girl who had fallen into a swimming pool were dispatched to Barrett’s home in the South Tampa neighborhood of Beach Park shortly before 9:30 a.m. The player’s youngest daughter, Arrayah, was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE TRAGEDY
“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.” Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children, so this blow will be hard on the entire family.
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.
THE BUCCANEERS OFFER THEIR SUPPORT TO SHAQ
“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the team added. Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.
Recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that forced him to miss the second half of last season, the player is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos.
TOM BRADY SENDS CONDOLENCES
For his part, former team quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo of the Barrett family with a caption and three prayer emojis. “The Bradys love you,” the former Buccaneers quarterback wrote on his Instagram stories of him.
Shaq Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion and played for the Buccaneers and Denver Broncos when they both won their titles. He missed more than half of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, Fox News reported.