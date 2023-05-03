Bucs star Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaq Barrett’s daughter drowns.

The 2-year-old fell into the family’s pool.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett’s daughter drowns after falling into the pool at his home Sunday, police said. The tragedy has shaken the NFL. The team’s former quarterback, Tom Brady sent condolences, according to the AP and Fox News.

Officers responding to an emergency call about a little girl who had fallen into a swimming pool were dispatched to Barrett’s home in the South Tampa neighborhood of Beach Park shortly before 9:30 a.m. The player’s youngest daughter, Arrayah, was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE TRAGEDY

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.” Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children, so this blow will be hard on the entire family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.