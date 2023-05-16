Sexy photos of Lady Frijoles come out
Miriam Celaya like you've never seen her before. Her followers are surprised by sexy photos of Lady Frijoles. What happened to her?
- Miriam Celaya like you’ve never seen her before.
- Her followers are surprised by sexy photos of Lady Frijoles.
- What happened to her?
Miriam Celaya, better known as Lady Frijoles, suffered a lot due to some of her controversial statements, although they also changed her life overnight as she became an internet sensation.
“I know that they’re not forced to feed you, look at what they give you, ground beans as if they were feeding the pigs,” the migrant famously said when she was refugee in Mexico and was given a meal of tortillas and beans.
Did she despise Mexico?
Perhaps you thought that this would be negative for her, but it was the opposite. A few months after being returned to her country of origin, she was hired to host a television program. All this happened in 2019.
Since then, she’s had a complete makeover, put on makeup, changed the way she dresses and adopted a new look after joining Q’hubo TV on the show Las Doñas.
Lady Frijoles was stopped at the border
Miriam tried to cross the border illegally along with her daughters, according to journalist Nelssie Carrillo. However, on that occasion she managed to get out to be later detained again in March 2019.
Miriam and her sister attacked Alba Escobar Andrade, a woman with whom they shared an apartment in Texas, with a knife. Meanwhile, her lawyer said that this news was devastating for the migrant.
Did she want to return to Mexico?
After the video of her comments went viral on social media, members of the migrant caravan informed her that she had become a viral phenomenon. However, she also received threats.
“I felt very bad because people gave me dirty looks, and when I left there to get to the border with my girls, it was very difficult for me to get there, my girls no longer wanted to be there. I cried a lot with my daughters.”
Sexy photos of Lady Frijoles
In one of her photographs she wears a black dress and is posing in an armchair. In another she wears a white blouse and looks flirtatiously at the camera. In a more daring one, she wears a black ensemble with pink flowers.
Among the comments people left her are: “I’ll give you 100 dollars for one night.” “Sexy” “pretty friend” “But how cool.” She has the comments disabled on some posts.