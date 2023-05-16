Miriam Celaya like you’ve never seen her before.

Her followers are surprised by sexy photos of Lady Frijoles.

What happened to her?

Miriam Celaya, better known as Lady Frijoles, suffered a lot due to some of her controversial statements, although they also changed her life overnight as she became an internet sensation.

“I know that they’re not forced to feed you, look at what they give you, ground beans as if they were feeding the pigs,” the migrant famously said when she was refugee in Mexico and was given a meal of tortillas and beans.

Did she despise Mexico?

Perhaps you thought that this would be negative for her, but it was the opposite. A few months after being returned to her country of origin, she was hired to host a television program. All this happened in 2019.

Since then, she’s had a complete makeover, put on makeup, changed the way she dresses and adopted a new look after joining Q’hubo TV on the show Las Doñas.