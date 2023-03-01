Low blow for Piqué! Shakira reveals that her son Milan wanted her to record with Bizarrap (VIDEO)
Shakira reveals that her son Milan suggested she collaborate with Bizarrap. Shakira gives her first interview after the split with Gerard Piqué.
Shakira is about to give her first in-depth interview since her split with Piqué, to journalist Enrique Acevedo. She will reveal surprising details that will surely have everyone talking. Some fragments of this talk have already been leaked on social media.
A video has been circulating widely on social media where Shakira criticizes women who do not support other women and also confirms that the idea of collaborating with Bizarrap came from one of her sons.
Shakira reveals whose idea it was to collaborate with Bizarrap
In Shakira’s collaboration with the Argentine music producer Bizarrap, she lashed out against her ex Gerard Piqué. This song had a forceful message and she targeted Clara Chía and Piqué.
It had already been revealed previously that Shakira’s son Milán is a fan of Bizarrap, however now we learn that it was his idea for her to collaborate with him.
Shakira opens up in a new interview
“You have to do something with Bizarrap, he’s the Argentine god and I say, ‘Look, look, who has written to me,’ and it was Bizarrap,” reveals Shakira in the clip of the unpublished interview, which is expected to reveal deep secrets and intense revelations about what this past year has been like for her.
The Ojos Así singer also made her opinion known regarding the attacks she has received from other women who have not supported her: “There is a place reserved in hell for those women who don’t support other women.”
Shakira has a lot to say
Apparently, the singer, who just released a new song with Karol G, will have a lot to say in her interview with Enrique Acevedo, a journalist for the Mexican program En Punto de N+.
“I am very pleased to share that tomorrow on the star channel news we have a preview of our exclusive conversation with Shakira. We went to Barcelona to talk about her music and her lyrics, the moment she’s going through in her career and what is coming in her life,” infobae reported.