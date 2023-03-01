Shakira reveals that her son Milan suggested she collaborate with Bizarrap.

Shakira gives her first interview after the split with Gerard Piqué.

The singer doesn’t hold back.

Shakira is about to give her first in-depth interview since her split with Piqué, to journalist Enrique Acevedo. She will reveal surprising details that will surely have everyone talking. Some fragments of this talk have already been leaked on social media.

A video has been circulating widely on social media where Shakira criticizes women who do not support other women and also confirms that the idea of ​​ collaborating with Bizarrap came from one of her sons.

Shakira reveals whose idea it was to collaborate with Bizarrap

In Shakira’s collaboration with the Argentine music producer Bizarrap, she lashed out against her ex Gerard Piqué. This song had a forceful message and she targeted Clara Chía and Piqué.

It had already been revealed previously that Shakira’s son Milán is a fan of Bizarrap, however now we learn that it was his idea for her to collaborate with him.