Shakira’s son Sasha does something surprising when fans take photos with Shakira.

People’s reaction to the little boy.

Monotonia will be released in a few days. Shakira has made it clear to everyone that, in addition to being a world famous artist, she is also an exemplary and excellent mother. The last few months have been quite hard for the Días de Enero singer. However she has been resilient and has not let herself wallow. The singer was caught a few days ago with her children Milan and Sasha, whom she accompanied to an important baseball game. However, her fans did not hesitate to approach her and ask for some photographs. The childrens’ reaction was quite funny. “It’s 10,000 euros!” In a video captured by a fan who was close to Shakira at the time, you can see how the Antología singer is friendly and polite with her fans while they wait their turn to take a photo with the international artist. Her son Sasha, who is the youngest, makes a funny comment: “It’s 10,000 euros!” He announces while people wait their turn to take a picture with Shakira. This provoked laughter from netizens. Filed Under: Son Shakira charges photos

Fans think that Shakira is an excellent mother The video immediately went super viral and comments flooded in from people who were charmed by Sasha’s comment. “You can see that she is a super good mom.” “Her children love her, how funny.” “What a good mother…” Shakira has received incredible support after the news of her breakup with Piqué, with whom she had a 12-year relationship, was made public. While the footballer has received all kinds of media hatred, she has been praised. “She is very beautiful, she has to move forward, life goes on… She is a lot for that fool who did not know how to value her,” a fan tweeted. (SEE VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Son Shakira charges photos

Monotonia will be released in a few days Shakira is just a few days away from releasing her new single Monotonía and she has already presented us with some fragments of the song, which has a rather melancholic feel, unlike the song released a few months ago — Te Felicito with Rauw Alexander. The internationally renowned artist has shared some melancholic clips in black and white and another one in which she sings a fragment of this new song on Instagram. It is said it will touch people’s hearts. Filed Under: Son Shakira charges photos

Piqué’s girlfriend is ‘surrounded’ by images of Shakira A few days ago, a series of photos were released where you can see observe the offices of the Spanish soccer player’s company. Let us remember that the romance between Clara Chía and Piqué began because they both work together. However, it’s really shocking to see what is inside the company. In the photos we can see how Gerard Piqué’s offices have pictures of Shakira everywhere. There is even a drawing of the Colombian singer. In addition, the footballer has photographs of her with their children. This has unleashed a huge controversy and wave of criticism towards the young woman. Filed Under: Son Shakira charges photos