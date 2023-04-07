Shakira’s response after Piqué called her “Latin American” in an interview

Piqué gave his first statements after the frequent attacks he receives.

He started a controversy after calling Shakira Latin American.

Shakira responds to her ex.

In a recent interview that El Gordo y La Flaca shared on instagram, Piqué was asked about the constant attacks he receives on social media since his split from Shakira began making headlines.

“My ex is Latin American and you don’t know what I have come to receive on social media from people who are her fans and who say a lot of nonsense. I don’t care about them, really, it’s zero, because I don’t know them at all. They’re people who are there, they have no life and that’s why they are there,” Gerard Piqué began.

What nobody expected was that Shakira would immediately react to Gerard Piqué’s comments so the controversy flared up again between them, causing internet users to express their opinions about the former soccer player.

“And what importance do you have to give them, that’s zero. You’ll never meet them in your life, they are like robots, I treat it like that, and mentally this is very healthy. And we think that if they see you’re worried and responding, they think they’ve won, and when they see that you are indifferent, that’s when it kills them with rage.” he added.