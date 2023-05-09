Shakira’s refers to Piqué in her Billboard Latin Women in Music speech

Shakira’s inspiring Woman of the Year speech at the Billboard Latin Women in Music.

She referred to Piqué’s infidelity.

It caused an uproar online

The 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music took place on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony honors women who have had a positive impact on the music industry. Shakira gave an inspiring Woman of the Year speech that hinted at her ex Piqué’s infidelity.

The Woman of the Year award honored the singer for her impact on music based on her songs that empower women. Shakira’s speech was dedicated to women and hinted at her relationship with Piqué.

Shakira hints at Piqué in her Woman of the Year speech

Maluma presented the award to Shakira who, amid cheers from the audience took the stage at the Watsco Center in Florida and offered a few words to all women, recalling several important moments in her life.

“We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be,” said the Colombian artist.