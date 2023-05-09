Shakira’s refers to Piqué in her Billboard Latin Women in Music speech
Shakira's inspiring Woman of the Year speech at the 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music awards. She referred to Piqué's infidelity.
- Shakira’s inspiring Woman of the Year speech at the Billboard Latin Women in Music.
- She referred to Piqué’s infidelity.
- It caused an uproar online
The 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music took place on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony honors women who have had a positive impact on the music industry. Shakira gave an inspiring Woman of the Year speech that hinted at her ex Piqué’s infidelity.
The Woman of the Year award honored the singer for her impact on music based on her songs that empower women. Shakira’s speech was dedicated to women and hinted at her relationship with Piqué.
Shakira hints at Piqué in her Woman of the Year speech
Maluma presented the award to Shakira who, amid cheers from the audience took the stage at the Watsco Center in Florida and offered a few words to all women, recalling several important moments in her life.
“We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be,” said the Colombian artist.
Shakira talks about fidelity in her speech… was she hinting at Piqué?
The Colombian singer spoke a little about her personal life: “What woman hasn’t had the experience of seeking the attention, affection or approval of another, has forgotten herself? It has happened to me, more than once.” Shakira said.
Shakira also touched on the subject of fidelity, alluding to her ex: “It doesn’t matter so much if someone is faithful to you or not, what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself.”
Shakira mentions her relationship in the speech
Shakira inspired the audience with her words, alluding to her ex, former soccer player Gerard Piqué. She also remembered the stage in their relationship where she lost herself because of her love for him.
“There is a moment in a woman’s life when the search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself. There comes a time in a woman’s life when the desire we have to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic,” said the singer.
The singer thanks her fans
Shakira once again stressed to her followers the love and appreciation she has for them, especially women. The Colombian singer thanked all the women for their support.
“For them, for you, I wrote what I wrote, I sang what I sang, because only a woman can love even when she is torn apart.” Shakira said proudly, inspiring women around the world.