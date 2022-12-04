Shakira finally gets her revenge and shows off with a handsome young man on the beach (VIDEO)
Shakira is going through a difficult time but, in recent images, she doesn’t seem to be devastated or suffering from her breakup with Gerard Piqué. On the contrary, she looks more regal, happy and gorgeous than ever. Now we know why. The cameras of El Gordo y la Flaca captured the singer with a handsome companion.
Could it be that six months after her breakup with the father of her children, Shakira is ready to meet someone new? Given the images that were shown on Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina’s show, the answer is yes.
Shakira is with a handsome young man
Jordin Martin, a paparazzo who has been following Shakira and Piqué in Spain, continues to release exclusives on the former couple. On this occasion he caught the Colombian singer at the beach with her children Milan and Sasha… But the surf instructor is the one who caught everyone’s eye.
The Pies Descalzos singer looked flirtatious, enjoying a day at the beach with a handsome young surfer. It’s refreshing to see after her ex Piqué, left her for someone 20 years younger.
Piqué will be furious when he sees the images
Shakira often goes surfing with her children in Cantabria but it was striking that the surf instructor, visibly younger than the singer, also spent time with her children Sasha and Milán. They also walked around the house where they vacationed when she was with Piqué.
The images show how Shakira helps her instructor put on his suit. She holds onto his arm and he takes care of her, protects her and even takes pictures of her children. Jordi Martin speculates that this “relationship” could lead to a romance in the not too distant future.
Is Shakira finally taking revenge on Piqué?
The public is furious that Piqué allegedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chía, so they are ecstatic that the Colombian may be turning the tables with a handsome young man.
People commented: “Now Shak cannot be happy because they already say that she fell in love with that boy, he is only his coach.” “If he respects her and treats her well… Love is earned, not given. The action in practice.” “How delicious, long live, long live Shaki.” “if Shakira is accompanied by her children and her brother, I can’t believe that she’s having romance at all.” “Let Shakira go through her separation process.”
Shakira is coming to the end of the most difficult year of her life
Outlets like El Diario 24, La Nación and Tolima Stereo, report that Shakira is focused helping her father recover in addition to working on moving to Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha, so she can work on her music career.
However, it also has come out that Piqué was prohibited from moving to Miami with Clara Chía. SEE EL GORDO Y LA FLACA’S VIDEO OF SHAKIRA AND HER SURF INSTRUCTOR HERE Some images in this article come from this video and this video.