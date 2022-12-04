Piqué’s worst fear is coming true.

Shakira is finally moving on with someone younger and better looking.

The Colombian was caught at the beach with a handsome young man.

Shakira is going through a difficult time but, in recent images, she doesn’t seem to be devastated or suffering from her breakup with Gerard Piqué. On the contrary, she looks more regal, happy and gorgeous than ever. Now we know why. The cameras of El Gordo y la Flaca captured the singer with a handsome companion.

Could it be that six months after her breakup with the father of her children, Shakira is ready to meet someone new? Given the images that were shown on Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina’s show, the answer is yes.

Shakira is with a handsome young man

Jordin Martin, a paparazzo who has been following Shakira and Piqué in Spain, continues to release exclusives on the former couple. On this occasion he caught the Colombian singer at the beach with her children Milan and Sasha… But the surf instructor is the one who caught everyone’s eye.

The Pies Descalzos singer looked flirtatious, enjoying a day at the beach with a handsome young surfer. It’s refreshing to see after her ex Piqué, left her for someone 20 years younger.