Shakira deals Gerard Piqué a decisive blow.

She appears in a stunning sheer dress.

But has Shakira lost too much weight after the breakup?

Shakira continues on her streak of successes. Piqué has retired from football and finally agreed that her children Milan and Sasha could live with her in Miami. Her most recent single is a huge hit and the Colombian recently appeared in a stunning sheer dress.

But not everything has been hunky-dory for Piqué’s ex. After he went public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía and the singer’s father has been in the hospital, now it is said that she has been sick over the breakup of their relationship. Her physical appearance gave social media users something to talk about again.

Is Shakira sick?

Elle magazine highlighted Shakira’s new venture as Burberry’s brand ambassador for their ‘The Night Before’ campaign. It’s a new take on dressing for end-of-the-year parties and the singer looks stunning in a striking and scandalous sheer dress.

People have been impressed by the way in which Shakira has managed to handle the scandal of her breakup with the father of her children and the disrespectful way in which Piqué has flaunted his relationship with Clara Chía Martí. However, others speculate that this has taken its toll on the Colombian singer — especially on her physique.