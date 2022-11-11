Is Piqué making her sick? Shakira reappears in a daring sheer dress but does she look too thin? (PHOTOS)
Shakira deals Gerard Piqué a decisive blow. She appears in a stunning sheer dress. But has Shakira lost too much weight after the breakup?
Shakira continues on her streak of successes. Piqué has retired from football and finally agreed that her children Milan and Sasha could live with her in Miami. Her most recent single is a huge hit and the Colombian recently appeared in a stunning sheer dress.
But not everything has been hunky-dory for Piqué’s ex. After he went public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía and the singer’s father has been in the hospital, now it is said that she has been sick over the breakup of their relationship. Her physical appearance gave social media users something to talk about again.
Is Shakira sick?
Elle magazine highlighted Shakira’s new venture as Burberry’s brand ambassador for their ‘The Night Before’ campaign. It’s a new take on dressing for end-of-the-year parties and the singer looks stunning in a striking and scandalous sheer dress.
People have been impressed by the way in which Shakira has managed to handle the scandal of her breakup with the father of her children and the disrespectful way in which Piqué has flaunted his relationship with Clara Chía Martí. However, others speculate that this has taken its toll on the Colombian singer — especially on her physique.
Did Piqué’s betrayal make Shakira ill?
Shakira’s cheeky new dress is sheer and the singer’s curves seem smaller in recent months in the wake of her breakup. It is evident that her arms and her legs are slimmer than ever, however she still has her signature hips.
According El Financiero, the singer says she is ready to slay with her campaign and declared: “This is the first time I’ve done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is a very iconic brand. To me, Burberry is timeless elegance personified,” she told Vogue UK.
Does Shakira look thinner than normal?
Although Shakira has always been petite, she looks even smaller lately. It’s especially apparent in a part of the video where she’s walking across table wearing a corset and button-down skirt.
It is evident that Sasha and Milan’s mother has a more elegant and sober style these days. Her hair and makeup a very toned down and neutral. But what about her body? The comments were quite mixed.
Another blow to Piqué
Various media such as Infobae, say Shakira’s sheer dress is the perfect revenge and people commented: “I love it when they start to shine stronger than ever.” “She has nothing but really nothing to envy to the Kardashian.” “Shak saying “open up bitches” compermisa.” “For God’s sake having it all. Beauty, money, two beautiful children. And I stop being her for a man.” “She is natural without a single operation.”
More comments appeared on the Suelta la Sopa’s Instagram post featuring the photo of Shakira: “Moraleja: never stop combing your hair for a man.” “Shakira giving us a lecture on how you can be beautiful without operations.” “She looked like an old lady, now she looks better, that’s so she doesn’t pick up youngsters, I hope she serves as an example to all.” “Go until I see her well-groomed.” HERE YOU CAN SEE SHAKIRA’S VIDEO FOR BURBERRY