Is Shakira running out tactics for getting attention?

The Colombian singer was photographed in a coat that resembled a toilet seat.

Is the public turning on her?

Is Shakira trying to move on from the Piqué scandal and grab attention with her fashion choices? Many people are beginning to wonder about this in light of the singer’s recent appearances at various fashion shows, wearing unusual outfits.

Adding to the intrigue, Shakira seems to be engaging in a subtle “competition” with Jennifer Lopez. The Bronx Diva wore a dress with the word “NO” prominently displayed on her torso five years ago. Interestingly, Shakira wore a similar outfit during a fashion show in 2023, which has undoubtedly garnered attention but also criticism.

Does Shakira want to attract attention at all costs?

Following her public split from Piqué amidst rumors of infidelity, Shakira has found herself back in the spotlight. For years, she had been overshadowed by her relationship with the former soccer player, and her musical career was not at its peak. However, this recent turn of events has brought her back to the fame she was accustomed to.

In an attempt to regain her prominence, Shakira has been dropping hints about her ex through videos and songs. Recently, she attended various fashion events in France, seizing the opportunity to enjoy the spotlight once again. However, her choice of unconventional outfits has sparked criticism from some quarters, suggesting that the novelty of her publicity tactics may be waning.