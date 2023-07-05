Search

Dramatic video of Shakira’s surfing accident in Costa Rica worries her fans

By 
Without a doubt, Shakira has been in the headlines recently, particularly after her public split and the hit songs she wrote about it. However, now everyone is talking about a video of her dramatic surfing accident in Costa Rica.

Shakira is enjoying a tropical vacation in Costa Rica with her two little ones, Sasha and Milán. She decided to spend some time in the water and surfing is one of her favorite activities.

Video of Shakira’s surfing accident in Costa Rica worries fans

PHOTO: Mezcalent

While the Colombian singer was enjoying one of her favorite sports, surfing, she had a dramatic accident. Something that has her fans concerned.

Al Rojo Vivo reported that the Te Felicito singer suffered a severe blow to the head and bruises on her legs. The video shows how Shakira was helped by an instructor after her fall. Later, the singer can be seen making sure that she does not have any serious injuries as she walks up the beach.

PHOTO: Getty Images – MAY 07: Shakira walks on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

After this, many of Shakira’s fans were concerned about her. However, it seems that she is fine other than a few bumps and bruises.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer has been photographed on several occasions surfing the waves in different destinations around the world. Despite her busy schedule and professional commitments, Shakira has found time to dedicate herself to this activity in her search for balance and inner peace.

PHOTO: Mezcalent

Surfing not only gives Shakira the opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy beautiful beaches around the world, it also provides an escape from the intensity of the music industry and the controversy of her personal life.

Surfing is an exciting and challenging activity that attracts people of all ages and abilities, including celebrities like Shakira. However, it is important to remember that powerful waves can be dangerous.

Today
