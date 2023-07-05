Dramatic video of Shakira’s surfing accident in Costa Rica worries her fans

Dramatic video of Shakira’s surfing accident in Costa Rica!

The images worry her fans.

What happened to Shakira while she was on vacation?

Without a doubt, Shakira has been in the headlines recently, particularly after her public split and the hit songs she wrote about it. However, now everyone is talking about a video of her dramatic surfing accident in Costa Rica.

Shakira is enjoying a tropical vacation in Costa Rica with her two little ones, Sasha and Milán. She decided to spend some time in the water and surfing is one of her favorite activities.

Video of Shakira’s surfing accident in Costa Rica worries fans

While the Colombian singer was enjoying one of her favorite sports, surfing, she had a dramatic accident. Something that has her fans concerned.

Al Rojo Vivo reported that the Te Felicito singer suffered a severe blow to the head and bruises on her legs. The video shows how Shakira was helped by an instructor after her fall. Later, the singer can be seen making sure that she does not have any serious injuries as she walks up the beach.