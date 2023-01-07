Shakira speaks out at the beginning of 2023.

After a stormy 2022, the Colombian singer directs a harsh hint at her ex Piqué.

Shakira plans to make 2023 the best year of her life. Twenty, twenty-two will be a year that Shakira won’t forget since she was constantly in the eye of the storm for her personal life. When the scandal regarding her debt to the Spanish Treasury that threatened to send her to jail broke, nobody expected things would get worse. Then Piqué cheated on her and they ended their relationship. From the middle of the year to now, the former couple has made headlines for every move they make. However the beginning of 2023 is getting even crazier because Shakira decided to send a powerful message to her followers, with a clear ‘hint’ to her ex Piqué, who is in love with his girlfriend Clara Chía. Shakira makes an impact once again Although the Colombian singer has always been very private with her personal life, she does like to share photos of her father, who was in poor health, as well as her children Milan and Sasha, who recently enjoyed Christmas in Dubai with their mother. Her New Year’s message was quite direct. Shakira did not need to name her ex in the message for the whole world know of the hurt she referred to when wishing a good and prosperous 2023 to all her followers who saw that Shakira intends to have a much better year in 2023.

Shakira’s message that completely disarmed Piqué Shakira wrote a few words to let the whole world know how hurt she was by what she experienced in 2022, especially the betrayal of her ex Piqué: “Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has the hands of a surgeon,” she began. And she continued: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust. In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself. Because there are more good people than indecent. More empathetic than indolent people. There are fewer who leave and more who remain by our side,” Shakira wrote in an obvious reference to the father of her children and even to his girlfriend Clara Chía.

Shakira no longer wants to cry over her ex And the final part of Shakira’s message made it clear that she does not intend to suffer anymore for a person or “people” who are not worth it: “Our tears are not a waste, they water the ground where the future will be born and they make us more humans, so that in the midst of heartbreak you can continue to love,” the singer from Barranquilla ended powerfully. As usual, her millions of followers applauded her and of course many relished Shakira’s ‘revenge’ against Piqué with these words: “It touched my heart.” “Piqué… you lost a diamond while looking for stones!” “Oh Shak! Could you make another song with those lyrics! Think about it! I love you!!!” “Although we don’t want to see it, everything has a reason for being, those tears fell to water the cracks and from that there is a new rebirth, learning and growing, that is our great mission in life!”

Piqué is criticized With Shakira’s message, many people turned against Piqué again for how he treated her: “No one is worth enough to steal our hopes.” “I imagine you burned it in the new year.” “Sometimes they break our hearts, so that the light penetrates there.” “You will see how your wounds will heal little by little… you, more than anyone else, deserve to be happy.” While Shakira shared her message on Instagram, according to Terra, Piqué is going through an economic crisis because after the breakup his two restaurants, called YOURS Mandonguilleria and Punto Azul, went bankrupt and apparently the only thing he clings to that bears fruit is his company Kosmos. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.