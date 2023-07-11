The buzz about Shakira dating Lewis Hamiltion continues to swirl.

They were allegedly caught kissing during a romantic dinner.

The truth about Shakira and her breakup with Piqué is revealed.

Recently there have been many rumors and much speculation about Shakira’s love life, especially since she has been linked to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Shakira, who is currently enjoying immense success in her music career, had taken a break from releasing songs for a few years before making a comeback.

While Shakira’s personal life has been the subject of intense scrutiny and scandals since her split from Gerard Piqué, it appears that her romantic life may be going in a new direction.

What happened between Lewis and Shakira?

According to infobae, last weekend, Shakira was spotted at the Formula 1 Silverstone Grand Prix, where it is believed she was there to support Lewis Hamilton. Their frequent appearances together have fueled speculation about a possible romance between the two.

The paparazzi quickly noticed Shakira’s presence at the event, capturing her looking happy in the company of Lewis Hamilton. It has become increasingly common to see the Las de la Intuición singer attending racing events.