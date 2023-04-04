Shakira says goodbye to Spain with a nostalgic message on Instagram
Shakira has left the country where she lived for more than 10 years. Today the singer shared an emotional message on Instagram.
After splitting with former soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2022 and lashing out at him for cheating with Clara Chía in several songs, Shakira has decided to take a new path by moving to another country. Today Shakira said goodbye to Spain and shared a nostalgic message on Instagram.
The tension between the singer and the former soccer player started to be noticeable in the beginning of last year. While Piqué has moved on with Clara Chía, Shakira has decided to leave behind her painful memories.
Shakira says goodbye to Spain with a nostalgic message
On her Instagram stories, the Colombian singer shared a nostalgic message for all her followers confirming that she is leaving Spain and moving to Miami with her brother Tonino and her children Sasha and Milán.
Since their breakup, the media have been constantly hounding Shakira and Piqué. It has been rumored that Shakira would end up going to Miami and leaving behind her past with Gerard Piqué for several months now. Shakira wrote in her farewell: “But things are not always as we dream them, sometimes we run but we don’t arrive, never doubt that I will be here.”
Shakira is moving on
Spain had been Shakira’s home for more than 10 years, during her relationship with Piqué. On Sunday, April 2, she left the country for a new beginning.
Rumors suggested that the Colombian singer would move to Miami before Easter and this has come true. The Colombian singer left Spain and revealed on Instagram that it was a bittersweet farewell.
Shakira greeted the paparazzi who were waiting for her at the airport
Before leaving Spain, Shakira arrived at the airport where a crowd of paparazzi were waiting for her. She got out of her vehicle, took her children by the hand and walked inside.
First she thanked the paparazzi and sent a kiss to the cameras before boarding her plane. People said that Shakira’s sadness was clear as she makes this incredible life change.
Shakira is trending on social media
After leaving Spain, Shakira began trending on social media where her millions of fans wished her the best on her new chapter in Miami.
With this decision, the singer is looking to move on from her drama and heartbreak with Piqué, which has been haunting her since his relationship with Clara Chía was exposed.