Shakira says goodbye to Spain with a nostalgic message on Instagram

Shakira has left the country where she lived for more than 10 years.

She lived there with her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Today the singer shared an emotional message on Instagram.

After splitting with former soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2022 and lashing out at him for cheating with Clara Chía in several songs, Shakira has decided to take a new path by moving to another country. Today Shakira said goodbye to Spain and shared a nostalgic message on Instagram.

The tension between the singer and the former soccer player started to be noticeable in the beginning of last year. While Piqué has moved on with Clara Chía, Shakira has decided to leave behind her painful memories.

Shakira says goodbye to Spain with a nostalgic message

On her Instagram stories, the Colombian singer shared a nostalgic message for all her followers confirming that she is leaving Spain and moving to Miami with her brother Tonino and her children Sasha and Milán.

Since their breakup, the media have been constantly hounding Shakira and Piqué. It has been rumored that Shakira would end up going to Miami and leaving behind her past with Gerard Piqué for several months now. Shakira wrote in her farewell: “But things are not always as we dream them, sometimes we run but we don’t arrive, never doubt that I will be here.”