Shakira returns to Barcelona to deliver her children to Piqué.

Was she also there to see Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira appears in the least expected place.

Shakira has become one of the women of the moment, with success after success. Since she split from ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, she has been living her best life.

Although it was believed that Piqué would travel to Miami to pick his children up, it turns out Shakira decided to travel to Spain, and she may have had another reason to go….

Is Shakira reuniting with Piqué?

On Sunday Shakira arrived in Barcelona to leave her children with Gerard Piqué and returned to her old home in Esplugues de Llobregat, which she shared with the former soccer player. The Colombian singer surprised everyone when she appeared at the Spanish Grand Prix.

This is not the only reason why Shakira and Piqué have been back in the news. Both were invited to the event at the Montmeló circuit.