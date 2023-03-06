Shakira admits she has imposter syndrome in a recent interview (VIDEO)

Shakira says she has imposter syndrome in a recent interview.

She opened up about something few people knew.

Is she receiving treatment for her issues? Shakira has imposter syndrome! Shakira has given people a lot to talk about with the recent interview she gave to journalist Enrique Acevedo in the midst of all the drama surrounding her split with Piqué, the very direct hints in her recent songs and, of course, her huge success. What really took people by surprise was the singer’s admission, she suffers from mental health issues. She is surely learning to cope with it because, in Shakira’s words, it has affected her a lot in her life and even journalist Enrique Acevedo was surprised by it. Shakira opens up about imposter syndrome Many people thought that Shakira seemed a little down during the interview but with everything that has happened in recent years, starting with her father’s health problems, the scandal of her Treasury debt and now the messy breakup with Piqué, that is understandable. However, she opened up to Enrique Acevedo and talked about something that few people expected — she suffers from imposter syndrome which affects her self-confidence despite her success.

What is imposter syndrome? Although Shakira does not think it is too serious, she said that she suffers from impostor syndrome and that she often feels unworthy of all her success. The Colombian singer isn’t as confident as she appears in public. She said: “I suffer slightly from impostor syndrome, that I still do not believe it, that I still do not believe that I am as capable or as skilled, creative or intelligent, talented as they say I am. Perhaps this small pathology keeps me motivated, wanting to discover who I am and what I can give, the singer began.

Shakira doesn’t think she’s talented Shakira continued: “I constantly tell myself that I want to see if I really still have that talent, if it has not disappeared. That is what makes me want to go back to the recording studio to make more music and now I want more than ever.” People with impostor syndrome tend to be perfectionists, individualists and even geniuses. However, they don’t feel they deserve all their success and that leads to anxiety and pressure.

The singer does not feel good enough People with impostor syndrome are never satisfied, they feel anxious, sad and even depressed, in addition to lacking motivation. This has hit Shakira in recent years and in the interview with Enrique Acevedo you can see she looks quite sad. People commented: “A real woman, she never hides her feelings, bravo SHAKIRA.” “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and that’s fine, each one lives their duel in their own way.” “Hitting rock bottom makes us no longer the same, it strengthens us and self-love is born.” “She is still sad, it shows.” “She has suffered a lot. It can be seen in her eyes.” “Her sad look looks downcast.”